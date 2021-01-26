Youtheory Partners With LaJoie, Spire Motorsports for Daytona 500

CONCORD, N.C. (January 26, 2021) – Spire Motorsports announced today Youtheory® will be the primary sponsor aboard the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro with driver Corey LaJoie in the 63rd running of the Daytona 500.

The southern-California based manufacturer and lifestyle brand will promote its acclaimed Ashwagandha dietary supplement which, when used over time, combats stress and provides numerous benefits for the body and brain. Ashwagandha (commonly called Indian Ginseng) is one of the most highly prized botanicals in the ancient Ayurvedic system of India. It is often described as an “adaptogen” because it helps the body successfully adapt to stressful conditions.

The Ashwagandha livery will be displayed across the hood, upper-rear quarter panels, deck lid, roof and TV panel of LaJoie’s No. 7 entry. Youtheory Ashwagandha has been clinically proven to reduce stress and anxiety naturally, while also providing mental clarity and focus.

“Corey LaJoie shares the same values as Youtheory and we’re proud to support him once again as he competes at the highest level of the sport,” said Darren Rude, CEO of Youtheory. “As innovators in the health and wellness industry, Youtheory is excited to unveil the new Youtheory Ashwagandha No. 7 Chevrolet which will help educate NASCAR fans everywhere on this breakthrough product which is designed to ease stress, anxiety and provide clarity and mental focus.”

LaJoie finished eighth in last year’s Great American Race and earned a career-best sixth-place finish at The World Center of Racing in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Concord, N.C., native has logged nine total starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on NASCAR’s senior circuit, including eight on the traditional 2.5-mile superspeedway and one on the daunting 3.61-mile road course.

“Youtheory played a key role in helping me continue my driving career as far back as 2016,” explained LaJoie. “It’s a privilege having them back on board for the best Cup opportunity I’ve ever had. I’m eternally grateful to Darren and Patty Rude for their continued support of my career. We’re going to give the Youtheory Ashwagandha No. 7 Camaro a heck of a run in the Daytona 500.”

The Concord, N.C., team co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr announced in November that it inked the 29-year-old driver to a multi-year agreement to pilot the No. 7 machine. LaJoie will be flanked by teammate and 2010 Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray in the No. 77 Advent Health Chevy in the 2021 edition of the Great American Race.

The team earned its first win in NASCAR’s premier series in an upset of practically unprecedented proportions, when Justin Haley took the checkered flag at DIS on July 7, 2019.

“We’re thrilled that Youtheory has come aboard the No. 7 for the Daytona 500,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Corey has a long-standing relationship with Darren and Patty Rude and we’re grateful they’ve chosen to continue that relationship when he signed with Spire Motorsports. The car looks incredible and Corey does a great job on Superspeedways. We can’t wait to get to Daytona and see the Youtheory Ashwagandha Chevy in the Great American Race.”

The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, February 14 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. The team will field the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Camaros in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. Over the 2019-2020 seasons, Spire Motorsports logged 72 starts on NASCAR’s senior circuit and provided an entry for multiple drivers.

About Youtheory® …

Youtheory® is a Southern California based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all. Our goal is to develop pure, safe, and innovative supplements that improve one’s health, beauty and overall well-being. We believe that our products are only as good as our ingredients, so we travel the world to source the highest quality raw materials from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to retail shelf, we’re committed to best-in-class manufacturing processes, guarantee purity, potency and traceability of every product that is made and put on the shelf. Learn more at www.youtheory.com. Follow on social at https://www.facebook.com/youtheorybeauty and https://www.instagram.com/youtheory/.

About Ashwagandha …

Youtheory® Ashwagandha, also called Indian Ginseng, has been used in Ayurvedic practices for thousands of years to improve both physical and mental well-being. This stress remedy contains 1,000 mg of a full spectrum ashwagandha blend and 20 mg of ginger root, helping to promote a healthy response to everyday stressors. The apoptogenic botanical is revered as nature’s antidote to modern stress because it counteracts stress by responding to and balancing out your body’s cortisol levels. The time-tested plant not only helps boost overall well-being and quality of life, but also helps to boost mental and physical performance. Youtheory Ashwagandha is now available to purchase online at www.youtheory.com.