ARCA Menards Series at Pocono Raceway: Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 Post-Race Notes

Gio Ruggiero (No. 18 First Auto Group Toyota) scored his fourth ARCA Menards Series win of the season in Friday’s Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 at Pocono Raceway. Ruggiero led 51 of the race’s 60 laps, taking the lead for the final time on a restart at lap 25. Ruggiero also won earlier this season at Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and last Friday at Michigan International Speedway.

Bounty Rookie Challenge contender Gavan Boschele (No. 25 ShopGavan.com Toyota) finished a career-best second after drawing the second caution flag of the day with a flat left rear tire on the backstretch. The flat tire resulted in damage to the left rear fender but did not slow the car on the track. In his four starts this season, Boschele has a second, two third-place finishes at Watkins Glen International and Michigan, and a fourth-place at Kansas Speedway.

Phoenix Raceway winner Carson Brown (No. 28 Distributor Wire and Cable Chevrolet) finished third in his first ARCA Menards Series start on a track larger than one mile. In addition to his victory at Phoenix, Brown as a runner-up finish at Watkins Glen and a pair of third-place finishes, one at Toledo Speedway and the other today at Pocono.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished fourth, his fifth top-five finish of the season and seventh in the top ten. Bollman unofficially leads the standings by 27 points over his Nitro Motorsports teammate Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota), who finished sixth.

Lanie Buice (No. 77 Sunoco Chevrolet) became the seventh female driver to earn a Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole in ARCA Menards Series history when she turned the fastest lap in qualifying. It marked the 14th time in series history a female driver started from the pole and the first since Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Yahoo! Toyota) started from the pole at Kansas Speedway in September, 2024. Buice led the first lap and ran in the top five all afternoon before finishing fifth. It is her third consecutive fifth-place finish; she also finished fifth at Kansas and Michigan earlier this season.

Daniel Dye (No. 24 Champion Container Chevrolet) finished seventh after leading six laps early in the race. It was Dye’s fourth top-ten finish of the season in five starts.

Jade Avedisian (No. 15 Mobil 1 Toyota) finished eighth, her second top-ten finish of the season. She finished seventh in her most recent start at Kansas in April.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet) rebounded from a tough day at Michigan to finish ninth. Kitzmiller was involved in a late-race crash at Michigan which left him 23rd at the finish.

Ryan Vargas (No. 91 Michael Maples Motorsports Ford) nearly missed starting the race as his team spent the time between qualifying and the race repairing a punctured oil tank. Vargas’s car was pushed to the grid ten minutes before the command to fire engines and he immediately worked his way through the field to the top ten. Vargas stayed out under the second caution of the day to lead four laps, the second time this season he has led. He led one lap under green in the season opener at Daytona.

There were four lead changes among four drivers. Ruggiero led the most laps (51); others who led include Dye (6), Vargas (4), and Buice (1).

There were three cautions for a total of 13 laps. The first caution came out at lap 4 when Bobby Earnhardt (No. 89 Colony Ammo Chevrolet) and Dystany Spurlock (No. 66 Foxxtecca Ford) made contact with the wall in turn three; the second caution was for Boschele’s issues on the backstretch at lap 20, and the third and final caution was at lap 30 for the scheduled mid-race caution.

The race took 1 hour and 13 minutes to complete at an average speed of 118.421 miles per hour.

Ruggiero’s margin of victory was a season-high 14.342 seconds. The next largest margin of victory was Kaden Honeycutt’s 3.492-second margin over Carson Brown at Watkins Glen International.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is at Berlin Raceway on Saturday, June 20. The race, set to begin at 6:30 pm ET will be televised live on FS2. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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