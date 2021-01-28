Florida Chamber Safety Council Joins Team Hardpoint at Rolex 24, Highlighting Safety in Florida

Racing to make Florida the safest, healthiest, and most sustainable state in America

TALLAHASSEE, FL (January 28, 2021)—Safety will be at the forefront in Daytona this week as team Hardpoint takes the track to compete in the Rolex 24. The team’s car will sport the Florida Chamber Safety Council logo in an effort to raise awareness and promote workplace safety in Florida.

“Racing is an incredible sport, but it can be a dangerous workplace for drivers, crew members and spectators,” said Katie Yeutter, Florida Chamber Safety Council President & Chief Operating Officer at the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “It is necessary for employers to commit to safety culture in workplaces of all kinds, including the racing community. The Florida Chamber Safety Council is proud to invest in team Hardpoint to promote workplace safety as they race in a safe and competitive fashion.”

During Saturday’s race, the Florida Chamber Safety Council will be creating a video series with the team’s drivers, crew and other safety leaders to highlight safety best practices in the workplace.

Serving as the National Safety Council’s Florida’s chapter, the Florida Chamber Safety Council sets the national standard for safety leadership as a one-stop platform to help Florida employers develop employee-driven programs that empower personal accountability for workplace safety and health. The Safety Council is an incubator of research, education, and leadership for safety initiatives and best practices, and the go-to resource for Florida businesses with the goal to make Florida the safest, healthiest, and most sustainable state in America.

For more information about the Florida Chamber Safety Council and to schedule workplace safety trainings, visit flchambersafety.com.