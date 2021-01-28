AmericanMuscle Spotlight | ‘04 New Edge Mustang

New Video Showcases a Meticulous Mississippi Build

PAOLI, Pa. (January 27th, 2021) – The latest episode of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) “Customer Builds” YouTube series is now live. The video features a ‘Screaming Yellow’, 2004 New Edge Mustang that defies its age. AT host, Justin Dugan chats virtually with original owner, Bradley Heinz of Mississippi providing viewers with an inside look at all of Bradley’s appearance and performance upgrades. Customers can head to AM’s dedicated customer build pages for additional images and a complete breakdown of Bradley’s mods list.

Justin begins the walk-around with a chat about Bradley’s modified Euro headlights before moving onto his chin spoiler, black chrome wheels and mirror covers. They discuss his rear window louvers, LED taillights, diffuser, and side splitters. Performance upgrades include a cold air intake, throttle body, coils, and a tuner. Inside, Bradley has boosted his car’s looks and function with several Modern Billet upgrades and a seat kit. The video wraps up with Bradley’s plans for future mods along with the name Bradley has chosen for his ride.

AM’s newest spotlight video is a testament to well-chosen upgrades and meticulous upkeep. The build will inspire Mustang owners with a slew of ideas for their own projects. Customers are encouraged to spend time on Bradley’s dedicated build page where they can learn more about his build, discover the exact parts he used, and see additional images and personal comments on each mod. AM’s “Customer Builds” series will continue with highlights of real customer builds from across the country.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?imageid=376634&from=0

