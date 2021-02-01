Hamlin, FedEx ink multi-year extensions with Joe Gibbs Racing

With a new season of NASCAR competition a week away from commencing, Denny Hamlin enters this season with a new extended contract after it was announced that he and sponsor FedEx will be remaining at Joe Gibbs Racing on a multi-year basis.

Hamlin, a 40-year-old veteran from Chesterfield, Virginia, is set to embark in his 16th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. He is coming off a productive 2020 season, where he recorded seven victories, 11 stage wins, 18 top-five results, 21 top-10 results and a fourth-place result in the final standings.

“I’m so fortunate to have the support of FedEx behind me throughout my career,” Hamlin said. “I take a tremendous amount of pride in having the opportunity to represent them not only on the racetrack, but also in the community through the countless programs they have supported for the better part of these past two decades.”

Throughout his previous 15-year career in NASCAR’s premier series (542 starts), Hamlin has recorded 44 victories, 33 poles, 179 top-five results, 280 top-10 results and a best points result of second place in 2010, all while behind the wheel of the No. 11 FedEx car for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2021 Cup Series season will also mark Hamlin’s first full season as a car owner, where he and NBA legend Michael Jordan will debut the newly formed 23XI Racing in the 2021 Daytona 500 on February 14 with Bubba Wallace set to drive the team’s No. 23 Toyota Camry.

“The relationship between FedEx and our organization has been a tremendous success story in so many ways and we’re excited that FedEx will continue to support Denny and our No. 11 team,” Joe Gibbs, Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, said. “Denny continues to perform at the top of our sport and our goal is to continue to position him and FedEx to win a championship.”

“FedEx has remained the primary sponsor of the #11 car and Denny Hamlin for over fifteen years, and together we have celebrated many successes on and off the track including 3 Daytona 500 wins,” Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President, FedEx Integrated and Marketing Communications, added. “The FedEx Racing relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing has continued to provide meaningful opportunities for us to engage our customers, team members, and fans, as well as make a positive impact in the community. We are honored to extend this relationship with the Joe Gibbs Racing organization for multiple years and continue the drive for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

In addition, Hamlin enters the 2021 season as the reigning three-time Daytona 500 champion. On February 14, he will attempt to become the first competitor to win the 500 for three consecutive years.