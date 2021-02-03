Ty Dillon joins 23XI Racing for Busch Clash

The newly formed 23XI Racing will be making its inaugural presence in NASCAR a week early than anticipated after it was announced that Ty Dillon will be joining the organization in a one-race deal for the Busch Clash at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on February 9.

The criteria for eligibility for the 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona’s road course layout was announced in November, making the event available for competitors who recorded a 2020 Busch Pole Award, won a Daytona 500 and won a Daytona 500 pole award, all as full-time Cup competitors. The event was also open for competitors who made the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, won a 2020 Cup race and won a 2020 Cup stage.

Dillon, a 28-year-old native from Lewisville, North Carolina, became eligible for the 35-lap exhibition by recording a stage victory last season. Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing’s full-time competitor, is ineligible due to not meeting one of the criteria to compete in the event. He will make his first start with the team in the 63rd annual running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, which will also mark the start of 23XI Racing’s first full-time campaign in NASCAR.

Dillon, who is the 21st competitor confirmed for the event and will be making his Clash debut, will be sponsored by Root Insurance, one of the team’s founding partners. The decision to compete in the Busch Clash was made to get 23XI Racing, owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin, an early start for its first season in NASCAR competition.

Very important for our team to get reps. This will be a crucial race for us to get just that. Special thanks to @tydillon for stepping in! https://t.co/wlBZLliUwx — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 3, 2021

Pumped to wheel the @root_insurance Camry in the Clash and help the @23XIRacing team get started on the right foot! Thankful for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/d9qyZ32tQZ — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) February 3, 2021

Along with the Busch Clash, Dillon is set to compete with Gaunt Brothers Racing for the remainder of Daytona Speedweeks as he attempts to qualify for the 2021 Daytona 500. He is also set to compete in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2021 Busch Clash at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course is set to occur on Tuesday, February 9, at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.