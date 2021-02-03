FR8AUCTIONS TO SPONSOR ATLANTA TRUCK RACE IN NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 3, 2021) – Fr8Auctions and Atlanta Motor Speedway have forged a partnership under which the Atlanta-based firm will sponsor several events at the historic speedway.

Under the multi-year agreement Fr8Auctions will be the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021 and beyond. The Fr8Auctions 200 will be the opening act of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend on Saturday, March 20.

“Motorsports have been a great way for us to drive awareness of our auctions and partnering with our home track in Atlanta Motor Speedway is an exciting opportunity to build on that,” said Fr8Auctions founder, Marcus Barela. “We’re excited to kick things off with the Fr8Auctions 200 on March 20.”

In addition to the Fr8Auctions 200, Fr8Auctions will also partner with Atlanta Motor Speedway for several more events across the speedway’s event calendar. The asset liquidation firm is no stranger to motorsports, having sponsored several competitors in the NASCAR ranks.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a partner who shares our enthusiasm for racing,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager, Brandon Hutchison. “I look forward to working with Marcus and his team at Fr8Auctions to put on great events for our fans to enjoy.”

During the March 20 NASCAR doubleheader, the Fr8Auctions 200 precedes the EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series race. The spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 21. Saturday-only tickets start at just $35 and weekend packages for all three races are available starting at just $59.

To get more information or purchase tickets to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s NASCAR weekends, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About Fr8Auctions:

Through partnerships with freight lines, distribution companies, and consumer-based businesses, Fr8Auctions helps sell excess, discontinued, or damaged inventory outside traditional distribution channels. Fr8Auctions provides its partners and buyers the opportunity to maximize the return on their investments with its industry-leading merchandising techniques, product presentations, and competitive bidding environment.

With more than 1 million square feet of space at its corporate headquarters, Fr8Auctions has the capacity to handle even the most extensive demands, and has adapted to meet the challenges of COVID on the market by giving buyers across the nation access to online (sealed bid) auctions featuring thousands of pallets of merchandise ranging from gas grills, to ceiling fans, to cleaning products and more.

Merchandise for each auction can be previewed online at Fr8Auctions.com.

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend:

Since 2015 the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 has been the main event in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The annual 500-mile race showcases some of the fastest and most thrilling action NASCAR has to offer. This storied race also brings awareness to Folds of Honor and its mission to help families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, which has been part of the spring NASCAR weekend since 2015. The thrills of the FR8 Auctions 200 Camping World Truck Series race and the EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 20-21, 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.