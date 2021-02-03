Richard Childress Racing Announces 2021 Partnership with AstraZeneca

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) to be Featured on No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Driver Austin Dillon

WELCOME, N.C. (February 3, 2021) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that AstraZeneca, a global science-based biopharmaceutical company, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing for select races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series to feature BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol on the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with driver Austin Dillon.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE is a medicine used long term to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both, for better breathing and fewer flare-ups.* BREZTRI is not used to relieve sudden breathing problems and will not replace a rescue inhaler. BREZTRI is not for the treatment of asthma.

Austin Dillon is a two-time NASCAR Champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion. He is in his eighth full-time season in the Cup Series driving the legendary No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“There is a history of COPD in my family, so it’s really important to me to be able to help encourage patients to talk to their doctor about their health goals and to visit BREZTRI.com to learn about a treatment option,” said Dillon, whose paternal grandfather, Stan Dillon, suffered from COPD. “I look forward to running the BREZTRI colors on the No. 3 Chevrolet and thank AstraZeneca for its partnership.”

In addition to primary sponsorship on the No. 3 Chevrolet for select races in 2021, BREZTRI will also be featured as an associate partner for the full 2021 season.

“We’ve enjoyed our relationship with AstraZeneca for several years, so we are happy to continue our partnership in a new and innovative way with BREZTRI,” said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. “This is a special relationship for RCR and we are looking forward to a great season ahead.”

For more information, visit rcrracing.com.

*Results may vary.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet).

APPROVED USE

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE is a medicine used long term to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both, for better breathing and fewer flare-ups.

BREZTRI is not used to relieve sudden breathing problems and will not replace a rescue inhaler. BREZTRI is not for the treatment of asthma.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BREZTRI combines 3 medicines, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) medicine (budesonide), an anticholinergic medicine (glycopyrrolate), and a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA) medicine (formoterol fumarate). LABA medicines, such as formoterol fumarate, when used alone can increase the risk of hospitalizations and death from asthma problems. When an ICS and LABA are used together, this risk is not significantly increased

Do not use BREZTRI if youare allergic to budesonide, glycopyrrolate, formoterol fumarate, or any of the ingredients in BREZTRI

Do not take BREZTRI with other medicines that contain a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA) or an anticholinergic for any reason. Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions and about all the medicines you take

BREZTRI should be taken as 2 puffs, 2 times each day. Do not use BREZTRI more often than prescribed

Call your healthcare provider or get medical care right away ifyour breathing problems get worse, if you need to use your rescue inhaler more often than usual, or your rescue inhaler does not work as well to relieve your symptoms

BREZTRI can cause serious side effects, including:

Fungal infection in your mouth or throat (thrush). Rinse your mouth with water without swallowing after using BREZTRI to help reduce your chance of getting thrush

Pneumonia. People with COPD have a higher chance of getting pneumonia. Call your healthcare provider if you notice an increase in mucus (sputum) production or change in mucus color, fever, chills, increased cough, or increased breathing problems

Weakened immune system and increased chance of getting infections (immunosuppression)

Reduced adrenal function (adrenal insufficiency). This can happen when you stop taking oral corticosteroid medicines and start inhaled corticosteroid medicine

Sudden breathing problems immediately after inhaling BREZTRI. If this happens, stop taking BREZTRI and call your healthcare provider right away

Serious allergic reactions. Call your healthcare provider or get emergency medical care if you get any of the following symptoms: rash; hives; swelling of your face, mouth, and tongue; or breathing problems

Effects on your heart such asincreased blood pressure, a fast or irregular heartbeat, or chest pain

Effects on your nervous system such as tremor or nervousness

Bone thinning or weakness (osteoporosis)

Acute narrow-angle glaucoma and cataracts. If you have new or worsening eye or vision problems, call your healthcare provider right away before taking another dose

Urinary retention. If you have new or worsening symptoms or difficulty urinating, stop taking BREZTRI and call your healthcare provider right away before taking another dose

Changes in laboratory blood values, including high levels of blood sugar (hyperglycemia) and low levels of potassium (hypokalemia). Low levels of potassium may cause symptoms of muscle spasm, muscle weakness, or abnormal heart rhythm

Most common side effects include:upper respiratory tract infection, pneumonia, hoarseness, back pain, thrush in your mouth and throat, flu, muscle spasms, urinary tract infection, cough, inflammation of the sinuses, and diarrhea

Please see full Prescribing Information and Patient Information, and discuss with your doctor.