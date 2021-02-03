Workrise Expands Partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Driver Austin Dillon in 2021

WELCOME, NC (February 3, 2021) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that Workrise (formerly RigUp) will continue its support of the No. 3 program and driver Austin Dillon for a second season, as a primary partner for select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021.

“Workrise is purpose-built for the people who get hard work done.” said Xuan Yong, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Workrise. “Just like our workers and partners in the skilled trades, Austin Dillon and the Richard Childress Racing team are no strangers to hard work. We’re thrilled to partner with Austin Dillon and team in 2021.”

Workrise is the leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades. The company operates across the solar, wind, construction, defense and oil & gas industries, providing staffing, training, and professional services through people and technology.

“Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, and the NASCAR brand are a perfect fit for the Workrise brand and our business goals,” said Mike Witte, Chief Operating Office and Co-Founder of Workrise. “We’re looking forward to inviting clients to a few of the races this year.”

Workrise will serve as a primary partner on the No. 3 Chevrolet for select races in 2021, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in May.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with Workrise to help create best-in-class engagements for their customers, contractors and employees,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “We can certainly appreciate and relate to the Workrise mission of empowering the people who get hard work done.”

For more information on RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

For more information on Workrise, visit workrise.com or contact press@workrise.com

About Workrise

Workrise is the leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades. We make it easier for skilled laborers to find work and for companies to find in-demand, trained workers. Workrise operates across the solar, wind, construction, defense and oil & gas industries. Through people and technology, we provide the staffing, training, and professional services to empower the people who get hard work done. For more information visit workrise.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet).