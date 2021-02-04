AmericanMuscle’s Customer Spotlight | Video

Up Close and Personal with a Clean 2018 Challenger GT

PAOLI, Pa. (February 4th, 2021) – AmericanMuscle (AM) rolls out a new episode of its popular “Customer Builds” YouTube series featuring a 2018 3.6L V6 Challenger GT. AM host, Adam Maqboul connects with Chicago resident, John Benett to find out the inspiration behind his ultimate daily driver. Challenger enthusiasts can head to AM’s website to see additional pictures and a full break down of the parts John used to customize his ride.

John wastes no time sharing his vision for the build: to have the ‘looks of a muscle car with a bit more get-up-and-go than the average car on the road.’ In addition to modifying his suspension, John installed front/rear rotors, front/rear caliper covers, and five-spoke wheels. Adam and John discuss his choice for a staggered wheel set up, as well as the looks and function of his cold air intake. John’s side marker lights are a favorite with his two boys, making a big impact for minimal investment. Looking to the future, John aspires to throw in a supercharger to take his Challenger to the next level.

An elementary school principal by day, owner John Benett scores top marks for the tasteful mods he’s made to his daily driver. The virtual meetup is a great way to get a taste of all the possibilities before pulling the trigger. Challenger enthusiasts can check out the video plus a full breakdown of John’s mods on his customer profile page below. AM has more videos in the works. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe to be notified when new videos are released.

Watch it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?imageid=520603&from=0

