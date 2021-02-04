Larry’s Lemonade Returns to Brandonbilt Motorsports in 2021

Brandon Brown to Pilot the No. 68 Larry’s Lemonade Chevrolet for Multiple Events in 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 4, 2021) – Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) announces today the return of Larry’s Lemonade to the No. 68 Chevrolet as a primary partner for multiple races during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.

The Yorktown, Virginia based brewing company will kick off its 2021 partnership with driver, Brandon Brown and the No. 68 team when their new livery hits the track for the NXS season opener at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 13, for the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300.”

“I’m ecstatic to have Larry’s Lemonade back on board our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the second year-in-a-row,” said Brown. “The competitiveness of our No. 68 program in 2020 was the best that it’s ever been and that’s all because of great partners like Larry’s Lemonade. The success that we’ve already had together is a great precursor for what’s to come.” Brown continued by saying, “I’m honored that everyone at Larry’s Lemonade believes in our team and I’m excited for the chance to be able to put them in Victory Lane this season.”

Together in 2020, Larry’s Lemonade and BMS recorded two Top-10 finishes and led multiple laps, as the team went on to secure their first NXS playoff berth and closed out the season 11th in the overall NXS championship points standings.

You can catch the No. 68 Larry’s Lemonade Chevrolet on track at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 13 at 5 p.m. ET for the NXS season opening “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300,” airing live on FS1.

To lean more about Larry’s Lemonade, visit www.thelarryslemonade.com or follow them on social media: Facebook at @larryshardlemonade, Instagram at @thelarryslemonade and Twitter at @Larrys_Lemonade.

About Larry’s Lemonade

One day at one of Larry’s famous backyard parties, he busted out a concoction that he dubbed “Larry’s Lemonade” and served it up to family and friends. Larry’s Lemonade was an instant hit and after receiving high marks from everyone, Larry knew he was onto something. Larry’s creation first found its way throughout Hampton Roads, VA to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and now to you. Larry insists to this day that had it not been for the support of his inner circle of Lemons the world would never get to know The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade®. To learn more, visit thelarryslemonade.com.

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.