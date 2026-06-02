Kyle Larson wins High Limit Racing midweek Roto Rooter race at Davenport Speedway

The 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Series continued their busy summer stretch Monday night at Davenport Speedway. It would be the fourth race in the 2026 Roto Rooter Midweek Series. Kyle Larson piloted the No. 57 Paul Silva entry to the Whiskey Myers victory lane on the fronstretch after starting in the third position.

Thirty Sprint Cars were checked in with the entry, including Larson. However, Larson did not participate in Saturday night’s race at Butler Speedway due to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

There were three heat races on the docket, with the top six transferring to the A-feature and eight laps apiece.

In Heat 1, Spire Motorsports No. 77 Giovanni Scelzi took the checkers along with Brenham Crouch, Aaron Reutzel, Joel Myers Jr, Hank Davis, and Kerry Madsen taking the top six.

For the second heat race, pole sitter Tanner Thorson jumped the start, prompting the yellow and a complete restart. He was pushed back to the second row on the inside lane. Brady Bacon won the heat race, followed by Thorson, Will Armitage, Tanner Holmes, and Ayrton Gennetten.

Taking home the third and final heat race victory was Kyle Larson and the No. 57 Paul Silva-owned race team. The 33-year-old was followed by Daison Pursley, Gage Pulkrabek, Brent Marks, Danny Sams III, and Chase Randall.

Competing in the seven-lap dash were Scelzi, Bacon, Larson, Reutzel, Abreu, and Mark. The dash sets the pole position for the A-main. Reutzel won the dash with Marks, Kyle Larson, Bacon, Scelzi, and Abreu completing the top six. This meant Reutzel was on the pole for the feature.

There was one B-main that featured 12 laps. J.J. Hickle was the winner, with Tyler Courtney, Justin Peck, Austin McCarl, Sye Lynch, and Cole Schroeder all going to the main event.

Reutzel and Marks led the field to green for the 30-lap A feature into Turn 1. Reutzel got the early advantage over Marks, followed by Larson and Bacon, to round out the top four. At 28 laps to go, Larson moved into the second position. The green flag action was short-lived, as the first yellow came out with 25 laps to go for McCarl, who came to a stop on the frontstretch.

Then, coming to the restart with 24 laps to go, Reutzel chose the inside lane with Larson on the outside. During the race, Larson threw a big slider on race leader Reutzel a couple of times, trying to take the lead. However, the race went red immediately for two cars going upside down in completely separate incidents. Thorson was upside down in Turn 4, while Pulkrabek’s crash took place on the backstretch.

The next restart was single file with Reutzel, Larson, Marks, Bacon, and Scelzi the top five at 25 laps to go. But, another caution flew one lap later for J.J. Hickle, going off into Turn 1 after contact with Randall.

The field went green with 24 to go in a double-file restart and in doing so, Larson took the lead from Reutzel off Turn 4. Larson’s hopes of pulling away from the field were quickly dashed with a caution at 20 laps to go for Tanner Holmes in Turn 1. Holmes wound up going upside down.

The yellow was quick and the field went back to green. Reutzel threw a slider in Turn 1 on Larson, but Larson made the crossover work, maintaining the top spot. As the race wound down with 12 laps to go, Larson began catching lap traffic at the back of the field. The final 12 laps went quickly and Larson made fast work of the lap cars.

Despite his Sprint Car showing some smoke while he was leading in the final laps, Larson continued, taking home his third victory of the season at Davenport Speedway by 3.275 seconds over Marks.

🏁 𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗢 𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗢𝗪𝗔!@KyleLarsonRacin puts on a clinic against the cushion and wins Monday’s @IALottery Duel in Davenport! pic.twitter.com/OQvvLul0re — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) June 2, 2026

“My car, I recognized was really good early on, I was able to shoot the middle to get by Marks and Brady (Bacon), the first lap or two,” Larson said to Flo Racing on the frontstretch. “And, I then kind of paced Aaron (Reutzel). We had the caution and I was honestly surprised; he (Reutzel) chose the bottom for the grip that was on top at that point. I thought for sure he would choose the top. I got the restart there and threw some stuff at him, but then we had the red. We went single file, I think.

“I was just getting slicker up there and it was harder to launch.” He continued, saying, “I got a good (Turns) 1 and 2, and I kind of diamond through the middle and got a good run on him there. Just got battling again. It was a tough track. Just rough being by yourself. It was crazy,” he said. “This place is so round,” Larson said, “but you need to run kind of straight near the cushion, and then it’s a ledge, and it’s hard to see, slick underneath it. It was definitely technical. A lot of fun there.”

The victory was Larson’s 12th career Interstate Batteries High Limit win and his fifth career Roto Rooter Midweek Series win, putting him second to Abreu, who has eight midweek victories.

Official Race Results Following Davenport Speedway

Kyle Larson Brent Marks Giovanni Scelzi Brady Bacon Rico Abreu Brenham Crouch Aaron Reutzel Kerry Madsen Justin Peck Daison Pursley Joel Myers Jr Tyler Courtney Chase Randall Will Armitage Hank Davis Danny Sams III Ayrton Gennetten Cole Schroeder Austin McCarl Sye Lynch Tanner Holmes J.J. Hickle Tanner Thorson Gage Pulkrabek

Up Next – The Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series’ next event will be Wednesday, June 3, at Red Hill Speedway. This event will also be live on Fox Sports 1.