Idemitsu Becomes Title Sponsor of Mazda MX-5 Cup

February 5, 2020 – Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu has signed on to become the title sponsor of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires.

Idemitsu (pronounced ee-dah-MIT-sue) has a strong relationship with Mazda North American Operations, supplying all factory-fill lubricants and as the bulk oil supplier to the Genuine Mazda Premium Oil Program. Race fans will recognize Idemitsu from its sponsorship of the No. 55 Mazda DPi in the IMSA WeatherTech SporsCar Championship.

All Mazda MX-5 Cup cars will feature prominent Idemitsu branding across each car’s windshield banner as well as decals on all sides of the vehicle. All drivers are required to carry the Idemitsu logo on their fire suits and all series clothing features the Idemitsu branding as well.

As a strategic partner of Mazda, Idemitsu shares the same vision as Mazda when it comes to the promotion and development of motorsports in North America.

“Enabling access and empowering upcoming race drivers to take up the sport in a safe, organized and progressive manner is the reason why Mazda Motorsports is the undisputed leader in motorsports development in the United States, especially at the grassroots level,” said Bob Hashmi, Head of Marketing at Idemitsu Lubricants America. “We at Idemitsu are honored to be partnering with Mazda Motorsports in this extremely important mission.”

The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires 2021 season opener at Daytona International Raceway airs on NBCSN, Wednesday, February 10, at 4pm ET.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1911, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (IKC) is a Japanese petroleum company and the second-largest refiner and lubricants supplier in Japan. In order to evolve into a resilient business entity, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. will continue to, both domestically and abroad, operate and expand in the following five business segments: Petroleum Products, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Electricity & Renewable Energy, and Resources. The company’s Functional Materials segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants.

About Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation

Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation (ILAC) is a premier lubricants manufacturer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., committed to providing quality, innovation, and service to customers across North America. ILAC offers unmatched production quality, ensuring peak operating performance from a full range of lubricants for the automotive and industrial sectors. Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation provides environmentally-friendly, cost-effective lubricant solutions that help maximize performance efficiencies and minimize cost.

About: The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. Mazda-powered grassroots champions earn a Mazda scholarship to advance their career. The Global Mazda MX-5 Cup champion earns a $250,000 scholarship.

