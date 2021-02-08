How Safe Are PayPal Casinos?

When you play for real money, you have to make sure that the transactions you are making are safe. One of the most commonly used transaction methods is PayPal. Almost all major casinos offer this payment option.

But, the real question is whether PayPal is the safest payment method around. Don’t worry; you are going to find more information here.

What Is PayPal?

PayPal is a US company and an electrically powered payment alternative. No doubt, it is one of the biggest online payment systems in the world. It has more than 180 million customers across the world. Such a large number indicates they have been doing their job really well.

The safety measure the platform uses is top-notch. Moreover, they keep upgrading their system to ascertain 100% security for their extended customer base. You will find detailed information about the safety policies and measures they adopt, on their website.

Is it Safe to Deposit Using PayPal at an Online Casino?

PayPal is licensed in the UK. So, it is for sure that it is completely safe. The transactions at the site are protected using the best SSL encryption. This is to ensure that the funds that are processed aren’t hacked by a third-party site or a hacker.

Furthermore, PayPal checks its partners. They have the reputation of protecting. So, they guarantee that the money the users transact through this site is safe with them. The platform doesn’t trust your money with anyone. An added bonus is the fact that you don’t have to share your bank details.

Often, you get to hear about people’s bank account being wipes and cards being defrauded. However, this will not happen if you don’t have to share your bank details. So, for a safe and secure gambling experience online, CasinoUtanLicensSverige.com are surely the best. It makes sure that the money is being looked after.

Using PayPal in an Online Casino

You will only be able to use PayPal at PayPal casinos. The first thing you need to do is open an account and fund it. It is easy to create an account. The platform uses a higher level of security than you might believe. To register you might have to provide your address and the government ID. As soon as you are done with the registration process, you have to verify your account and fund it.

To fund the account, add a credit card to PayPal. This only takes a few seconds. To add your credit card to the PayPal transaction receipt, you need to verify the card. You have the option to check it online and secure the number, insert the number in the desired field to gamble online using PayPal.

Deposit

At a PayPal online casino, go to the deposit section and choose PayPal to make your deposit. Enter the email address related to the PayPal account. Enter the amount you would like to deposit and confirm. Once they are added to the account, you can start gambling. All these take just a few minutes and you can complete the steps using your tablet or smartphone. PayPal has apps for Android and iOS devices.

Withdraw

An online casino that is using PayPal will let you withdraw using this method. The process is similar to the deposit method. You have to visit the site’s withdrawal section and choose PayPal. Now, provide the required information and your funds are going to be added to your account instantly. From there, you have to transfer it to your bank account or credit card.

After you request a withdrawal, the transaction process isn’t going to take more than 2-3 days to be processed. Nevertheless, in general, it is done much quicker and will be deposited in less than a day. If you are lucky, it can be transferred in just a few hours.

Thus, the method is ideal for gamblers who want their money in their account as soon as possible and that is pretty much all gamblers.

At times, the casino might run an ID check, especially when you are withdrawing a large sum of money. This is mainly to prevent money laundering. In that case, it might take a couple of days for the money to be transferred. All in all, it is one of the safest and easiest methods to use.

Additional Fees to Withdraw Using PayPal

When you use an online PayPal casino, you might have to pay some fees. All e-wallets have some fees and this method isn’t any different. PayPal is going to charge you a 3.4% fee for domestic payment. For international payment, the rate is 4.4%. You will also have to pay for currency conversion which is 4%. To withdraw, you have to pay $5 as a fixed fee.

Pros and Cons of Playing in PayPal Casinos

It might be difficult to imagine that PayPal has nothing but advantages. Nevertheless, it is not true; it comes with several disadvantages, too. So, let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons of using PayPal at an online casino.

Pros

Available in the Best Online Casinos

Online casinos want to provide their players with the best possible banking methods for gambling. Since PayPal is one of the most popular eWallet options, you will find available payment methods in the top casinos. Increased PayPal use implies that more and more gambling sites are accepting it as a preferred banking method.

Easy to Set Up

You can easily set up your PayPal account and link it to the online casino. All you have to do is choose this payment method and enter the email address linked to the PayPal account.

Great Speed and Safety

It is one of the safest online banking methods. The platform is secured using SSL encryption and the site gets its license in the UK. Another great advantage is the transaction speed. Deposits are made instantly. So, you can start enjoying the casino games in no time. Withdrawal, too, takes only a few business days.

Bottom Line

While gambling at an online casino, safe and quick payment methods should be a driving factor when it comes to choosing a site. PayPal is no doubt the most trustworthy option out there. So, look for a casino that features it.