Lenovo and Richard Childress Racing Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Debuts with driver Tyler Reddick at the Daytona 500

WELCOME, NC (February 5, 2021) – Today Richard Childress Racing and Lenovo announced a strategic technology partnership. Lenovo will collaborate with the iconic NASCAR team to provide innovative technology products designed to transform motorsports. The global technology company will kick off the relationship with primary branding on the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by Tyler Reddick at this year’s Daytona 500.

“We view Lenovo as a vital technology partner that will contribute first-hand to Richard Childress Racing’s on-track and off-track successes through close collaboration and the direct use of innovative technology products,” said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. “RCR welcomes an Intelligent Transformation through Lenovo and we look forward to having Lenovo on board the No. 8 Chevrolet with driver Tyler Reddick at this year’s Daytona 500.”

Reddick, 25, enters his second year of fulltime competition in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing this season. He is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion. Although Lenovo has been involved in multiple forms of motorsport over the years, this will mark their first foray into NASCAR team sponsorship.

Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) leads the PC market with a full portfolio of high-performance ThinkPadTM laptops, ThinkCentreTM desktops and ThinkStationTM desktop PCs and sleek ThinkVisionTM monitors. Lenovo’s technology extends beyond the PC into gaming devices, mobile devices, versatile accessories and ThinkSystemTM servers. This will enable the RCR team to work smarter and have a direct impact on areas of competition.

“This partnership will allow the RCR team to see first-hand Lenovo’s commitment to innovation and solution optimizations that will transform the racing experience for their team, engineers and spectators,” said Thomas Hurlbut, Global General Manager, Lenovo OEM Solutions.

The Daytona 500 airs live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 14.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet)

About Lenovo:

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.