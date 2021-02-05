Veteran Owned, WML Enterprises Joins Spencer Boyd’s Sponsor Lineup

Concord, NC (February 5, 2021) – WML Enterprises, a specialty construction company based out of northern Virginia has been announced as a primary sponsor for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Spencer Boyd in 2021.

“I’m proud to bring on another Veteran owned company to our sponsor lineup this year,” remarked Spencer Boyd. “It is truly awesome that I get to represent the hard-working team over at WML. They have a motto ‘Always Strive for Better Work’ and that means more to me this year than ever before. In my third year with Youngs (Motorsports), we have circled more tracks to improve at and I simply couldn’t do that without the support of my partners.”

WML Enterprises is a veteran-owned specialty contractor offering comprehensive residential, commercial, and government demolition, landscaping and site preparation services. They combine passion for good old American dirt, trucks and tractors with a healthy appreciation for technology. The logo pays homage in shape and design to many squadron patches that are used throughout the Air Force from the WWII era to present day operations.

“WML is named for my grandfather, a police officer, a volunteer firefighter, businessman and father of four,” noted Corey Lockhart, founder, President, and 4th generation entrepreneur from northern Virginia. “We wanted to partner with Spencer because of his focus on family, veterans, and all people that work with their hands. I’m personally looking forward to having Spencer out to one of our jobsites so he can knock some stuff down, safely of course!”

The company’s mission is to quickly, safely and responsibly complete our tasks – no matter the size or scope. “With NASCAR’s commitment to safety, on the track with constant innovation and at every level of our sport during this COVID-19 pandemic, there isn’t a better match for this partnership,” said Boyd of WML.

WML Enterprises will highlight their partnership by being the primary sponsor at the April 17 race at Richmond Raceway right in their backyard. Quite appropriately, a wrecking ball will be the highlight of the No. 20 WML Enterprises Chevrolet Silverado.