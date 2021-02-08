Search
Daytona Speedweeks schedule

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR is back and the season kicks off with the 43rd running of the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway Tues., Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. But this year will feature a special twist as the Clash will be run on Daytona’s road course for the first time.

The lineup for the 21 eligible drivers was held via a virtual draw Monday night at Daytona and Ryan Blaney will start on the pole. This year’s event will consist of 35 laps with a scheduled caution at Lap 15.

Other highlights include NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Wed. night. The fastest two cars will make up the front row for the Daytona 500 Sunday afternoon. The Duels at Daytona will run Thursday evening and will determine the remaining lineup. The Duel 1 drivers will line up on the inside row in order of their finish while the Duel 2 drivers will line up on the outside row according to their finish.  

The ARCA Menards Series, Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series will also take to the track this week in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series prestigious Daytona 500 Sunday afternoon.

All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, Feb. 9                             

7 p.m.: Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – (35 laps, 126.35 miles)

Wednesday, Feb. 10

12:05 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – FS1/MRN

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/MRN

Thursday, Feb. 11

5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Truck Series First Practice – FS1

7 p.m.: Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (60 laps, 150 miles each race)

Friday, Feb. 12

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: ARCA Practice

3:10: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Stages 20/40/100)

Saturday, Feb. 13

8:30 a.m.: ARCA Qualifying

9:30 a.m.-10:20 a.m.: Cup Series Second Practice – FS2/MRN

10:40 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying FS2/FS1*
*Broadcast coverage starts on FS2 then switches to FS1 at 11 a.m.

12:05 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1/MRN

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire – FS1/MRN (80 laps, 200 miles)

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 – FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Stages 30 / 60 / 120)

Sunday, Feb. 14

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 – FOX/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Stages 65/130/200)

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
