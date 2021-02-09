Country Music Stars Pryor & Lee to Perform National Anthem Ahead of 43rd Annual Busch Clash at DAYTONA on Iconic DIS Road Course

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2021) – Country music stars and Black River Entertainment recording artists Pryor & Lee will virtually perform “The Star Spangled Banner” ahead of the 43rd Annual Busch CLASH at DAYTONA on Tuesday evening, kicking off an exciting week of heart-pounding action at Daytona International Speedway as a part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

The duo of Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee first met in 2018 as contestants on the 14th season of The Voice. Then solo acts, the singers were paired as roommates during the Blind Audition, and a friendship instantly bloomed. The two recently made their country radio debut with their single “Y’allsome,” in 2020.

Looking up to acts like Brooks & Dunn and Montgomery Gentry for their authentic lifestyle, storytelling and country roots, Pryor & Lee have carved out a path of their own with a distinct throwback country vibe and unmistakable talent.

One of the most unique and anticipated events in all of motorsports, the Busch Clash At DAYTONA will mark the first time the traditional exhibition-style event will tackle the track’s 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course, plus will take place under the lights with a scheduled a 7:00 p.m. ET start. It will be shown LIVE on FS1, which gets things started on NASCAR RaceDay at 6:00 p.m. ET, and can be heard on MRN/SiriusXM Radio. The National Anthem by Pryor & Lee is set for 6:54 p.m. ET.

Drivers will compete on the same storied course (with the lone addition a NASCAR fourth-turn chicane) as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and the DAYTONA 200, North America’s premier races for sports cars and motorcycles, respectively. The road course was introduced to NASCAR’s top three national series this past August for the first time, and reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott was victorious.

Tickets for Speedweeks events, excluding the DAYTONA 500 in which Denny Hamlin goes for a record third straight win, are still available, with children 12 and under are FREE in the 100 level seating and $10 in all other reserved seating. Tickets start at $49 for adults for the Busch Clash, Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA, Friday’s Nextera Energy 250 and Saturday’s doubleheader featuring the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. ® 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire for the ARCA Menards Series.

For information and a complete schedule of all racing events as part of Speedweeks, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Tickets are also available for the track’s tripleheader weekend on the DAYTONA Road course (Feb. 19-21), featuring NASCAR’s top three national series.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.