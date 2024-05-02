Connor Mosack, Porter Pipe & Supply Join JR Motorsports in 2024

Mosack will pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet in two NXS events

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 2, 2024) – JR Motorsports announced today that Connor Mosack and primary partner Porter Pipe & Supply will join the team’s illustrious No. 88 driver lineup this season. Mosack will make his first appearance for JRM at the Chicago Street Race (July 6) and return to action again at the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 12).

Porter Pipe & Supply, a third-generation, family-owned and operated wholesale supplier of commercial and industrial pipe, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, HVAC and refrigeration equipment and mechanical products, will serve as the primary partner for the No. 88 Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Race, a home event for the Addison, Ill. company.

“It’s great to be back with Porter Pipe & Supply and JRM for the Chicago Street Race,” Mosack said. “I ran last year’s inaugural Xfinity Series race in Chicago with Porter Pipe & Supply and they had a ton of people out at the race. They were all pumped. Unfortunately, weather kind of put a damper on things and cut the race short. We’re definitely looking forward to getting back to Chicago. We’ve got some unfinished business there.”

Today’s announcement marks a return for Mosack to JRM, as the young driver previously competed for the organization in 2020 in the zMAX Cars Tour. Mosack also becomes the 10th driver to make at least one start in both the CARS Tour and the NXS for JRM.

Mosack started driving at the age of 18 and collected multiple wins and championships. He was the Asphalt Nationals Semi-Pro Champion at the Bullring in Las Vegas and the Cook Out Winter Heat Pro Champion at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In 2020, Mosack finished sixth in the driver point standings and was named the Rookie of the Year while driving for JRM in the CARS Tour. The Charlotte native’s racing resume features experience in the NXS, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series, where the driver collected his first victory last season at Kansas Speedway in September.

Mosack is no stranger to street courses. In addition to competing in last year’s Chicago Street Race, the 25-year-old racer has made two starts in the TA2 division of the Trans Am Series at the Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville. He started second and led nine laps before finishing third in the inaugural event in 2021. In his return to Nashville in 2022, Mosack qualified fourth and grabbed the lead on the opening lap. He proceeded to lead the 39-car field for 26 laps before finishing second.

See Mosack and the No. 88 Porter Pipe & Supply Chevrolet hit the track at the Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 6 at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

ABOUT PORTER PIPE & SUPPLY:

Porter Pipe & Supply is a three-generation family owned and operated wholesale supplier of commercial and industrial plumbing supplies, pipe, valves, fittings, HVACR equipment and mechanical products. Known for best-in-class service and a partnership-driven approach, Porter Pipe is headquartered in Addison, IL with locations in Chicago, Rockford, Hammond, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee and has the ability to ship anywhere in the United States.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.