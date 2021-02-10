CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Busch Clash Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

BUSCH CLASH AT DAYTONA

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

FEBRUARY 9, 2021

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1 1LE

4th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 I AM SECOND CAMARO ZL1 1LE

5th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

7th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 RP FUNDING CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Busch (Toyota)

2nd Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

3rd Joey Logano (Ford)

4th Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

5th William Byron (Chevrolet)

The NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off this weekend at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 14, at 2:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 2nd

YOU LED FOUR LAPS TONIGHT AND CAME FROM THE BACK. IT WAS A FUN SHOW. WE KNOW YOU AND RYAN BLANEY ARE GOOD BUDDIES, BUT HE’S GOT THE WRECKED RACE CAR. HOW DO YOU BALANCE THAT TOGETHER?

“Yeah, and neither one of us won. That’s the big one. I was close enough to drive it in there and I feel like I’d be mad at myself for not at least trying. Obviously, I don’t mean to wreck anybody, especially him. Some guys I wouldn’t mind. But he’s not one of them. Hopefully he’s not too mad at me. I feel like you’ve got to go for it here in an event like this in any situation. I can’t be sorry about going for the win, but I certainly didn’t mean to wreck him. I drove in there and, just that corner gets so tight and I didn’t want to just completely jump the curb to the right. But I feel like I tried to get over there as far as I could. And at that point we were coming together at the same time. I hate it. We had a fast Llumar Chevrolet in a position to have a shot at it. We’ll try again on Sunday.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 I AM SECOND CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 4th

“Tonight was all about shaking the rust off and learning as much as we could in our No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for next week’s race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. We had a fast car tonight, and I learned a lot about what I need. It was great to lead laps and be up front, but there is definitely still work to be done. Pit road was one of the most challenging parts of the NASCAR Cup Series last year, and I’m still working hard to be better at it this year. We were also a touch tight all around, but we’ll regroup and see what we can change before we return. Overall, it was a good night for us. I had fun, and I think we learned some valuable things for the points-paying Daytona Road Course race in a week.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 5th

“We had an eventful night for sure. We had the pit stop issue that we had to fight back from and were still able to finish fifth. Good job to the team to be able to rally. Rudy (Fugle) made awesome adjustments to make us better. We started off the race surprisingly kind of off and we were able to work on it and make it better. To finish fifth overall is good. We know what we need to work on for when we get back here in a couple weeks.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 7th

“I really think we could have been in contention to win tonight. Those speeding penalties on pit road hurt us a little but this Ally team really helped make adjustments and get the car back toward the front. Even after those penalties, we were still in contention to be up front. We learned a lot that we can bring back for next weekend’s road course race. Now it’s time to get focused on the oval and qualifying tomorrow night.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS/TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 11th

“We learned some things tonight in the No.3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We used the beginning of the race to work on picking up overall speed. We got into our groove and it was good to race up front and battle in the top-five. It was wild out there tonight. The whole exit to the chicane was filled with dirt from cars going off course and sliding around the track. On that last restart we all went three-wide and I got punted and shut out. We ended up finishing 11th, but we definitely learned a lot that we can use next week when we race on the road course again. We’ve come a long way from where we were a year ago.”

