Stefan Parsons Returns to Niece Motorsports in Nashville

Salisbury, NC (May 25, 2026) – Cornelius, North Carolina’s Stefan Parsons makes his return to Niece Motorsports for the upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) event at Nashville Superspeedway on May 29.

Parsons will drive the organization’s No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado RST with primary sponsorship from Transportation Charter Services (TCS). TCS is a leader in luxury ground transportation, focusing primarily on charter bus and entertainer coach services.

Two years ago, Parsons made his first start with Niece Motorsports in the 2024 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He has competed in five races at Nashville Superspeedway, including two NCTS races.

“I’m really excited to team up with TCS and Niece Motorsports for Nashville,” said Parsons. “TCS has been a great partner to work with, and I had a blast driving for Niece Motorsports a couple of years ago, so this is an awesome opportunity. Nashville is a very unique track, and it’s one that I enjoy racing at. I’m feeling confident heading back there this week.”

As a second-generation driver, Parsons has strong family ties to the sport. His father, Phil Parsons, raced in the NASCAR Cup Series for decades before transitioning into an analyst role at FOX Sports. His uncle, Benny Parsons, won the 1973 Cup Series championship and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.

TCS partnered with Parsons in two races last season, both of which were at Phoenix Raceway. The company will make its first appearance with Niece Motorsports next week.

“We are excited to partner with Stefan Parsons and the American Bus Association for the Niece Motorsports No. 4 sponsorship at the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race in Nashville,” said Terry Fischer, President of TCS. “Having the TCS brand represented at the racetrack is an incredible opportunity to showcase the energy, elite performance, and commitment to excellence that fuel our company every day.”

Niece Motorsports has experienced past success at Nashville, highlighted by a visit to victory lane with Carson Hocevar in 2023. The team looks to return to winning form again at the 1.33-mile concrete intermediate track.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 29 for the running of the Allegiance 200. Live coverage of the 150-lap race will air on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Transportation Charter Services: Transportation Charter Services (TCS), headquartered in Orange County, California, has been a trusted leader in group passenger transportation since 1988.

With a modern fleet and an unwavering commitment to safety, cleanliness, and service excellence, TCS delivers premium motorcoach transportation paired with a first-class customer experience. The company proudly serves professional and collegiate sports teams, tour and travel clients, corporate organizations, high-profile special events, and elite clientele throughout Southern California, Western Canada, and Nashville’s entertainer coach market.

Combining decades of industry expertise with a forward-thinking approach to innovation and operational excellence, TCS continues to elevate the standard in luxury ground transportation. As part of a distinguished family of brands — including Royal Coach, serving San Jose, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, and Polynesian Adventure in Hawaii — TCS remains a premier provider known for exceptional service, reliability, and professionalism.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).