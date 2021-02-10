SPEEDYCASH.COM 220 KICKS OFF NASCAR ALL-STAR WEEKEND AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 10, 2021) – The SpeedyCash.com 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on June 12 opens a packed and historic weekend schedule of on-track activities at Texas Motor Speedway culminating in the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Speedy Cash is in the second year of a multi-year agreement as the entitlement partner of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. In February, 2020 the Wichita, Kansas-based company was also named the entitlement partner of SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane. Its relationship with the track began in June 2019 with a one-race sponsorship of the SpeedyCash.com 400.

“Speedy Cash has become an important and valued partner over the past two years so the SpeedyCash.com 220 will be the perfect start to a busy schedule of racing leading up to the first NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “The summer race weekend will be a great experience for the fans and competitors alike and each race will wrap up in SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane.”

Last year’s race, moved to Oct. 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw eventual 2020 series champion Sheldon Creed dominate the field but it took two overtimes and a final-lap caution for him to finally earn the victory.

Coverage of the 147-lap/220.5-mile SpeedyCash.com 220 begins Saturday, June 12, at 12:00 p.m. CT on FS1 and MRN. Stage lengths for the halfway point of the 22-race NASCAR Trucks schedule are 35/35/77 or Laps 35/70/147.

TICKETS:

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, on are sale now at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/nascar-indycar-tickets/.

MORE INFO:

