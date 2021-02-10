JR Motorsports — NXS Daytona Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Daytona International Speedway

RACE: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (120 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 5 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J / American Heart Association

• Michael Annett returns to Daytona International Speedway with a new crew chief, as Mike Bumgarner will be atop the pit box for the 2021 season.

• On Saturday, Annett’s No. 1 Pilot Flying J/American Heart Association Chevrolet Camaro will carry a special paint scheme in honor of American Heart Month. Sponsor Pilot Flying J is supporting the AHA’s “Life Is Why™” awareness campaign.

• Daytona is the site of Annett’s first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, having earned the win in this event in 2019.

• In 2020, Annett posted a career-high 22 top-10 finishes in 33 races on the way to making the NXS Playoffs.

Josh Berry

No. 8 FilterTime Chevrolet

• Josh Berry makes his NXS return in the No. 8 FilterTime Chevrolet for JRM this weekend in Daytona.

• In seven career starts in the NXS, including five for JRM, Berry has earned two top 10s and a best finish of seventh.

• Berry is also the defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Touring Series National Champion, having won an astounding 27 Late Model races en route to the championship.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson returns to Daytona as the defending winner of the season-opening event, a victory which was his first career NXS win and secured a berth in the 2020 Playoffs.

• At tracks that are 2 miles or larger, Gragson has an average finish of 11.2, including one win, five top fives, seven top 10s and 68 laps led.

• Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee return as coprimary partners for the No. 9 in all 33 NXS events in 2021.

• Gragson will also attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Camaro ZL1 1LE. The 22- year-old will battle for one of four open positions for unchartered teams.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Veteran driver Justin Allgaier returns for his sixth season with JRM in the No. 7 BRANDT Camaro.

• In 20 NXS starts at Daytona, the Illinois native has four top fives and eight top 10s. He’s twice finished in the runnerup position, most recently in the 2019 season opener behind teammate Michael Annett.

• Last year in this event, Allgaier won the second stage and led 23 laps on the day, but was ultimately caught up in a multi-car incident that ended his day just shy of the finish.

• In 31 career NXS starts on restrictor-plate tracks, the 34- year-old driver has seven top fives, 14 top 10s and has led a total of 133 laps.

Driver Quotes

“I’m really excited to get to Daytona and get 2021 off on the right foot. We have a new crew chief in Mike Bumgarner, and he’s a great guy to have on the pit box. My engineers (Kevin Walter and Eric Long) are the same, and they know what I like in the car. We finished off 2020 with a strong run (fourth at Phoenix Raceway) and we’ve got a good car for this weekend. JRM is always strong at Daytona, and we get to the front and help each other when we can. It’s fun when you know you have a shot at it every time you come to Daytona.” – Michael Annett

“Daytona is one of those places where you can have a strong car and have great pit stops and strategy, but end up being in the wrong place at the wrong time and it ruins your day. That happened to our BRANDT Professional Agriculture team last year. We led a lot of laps and won a stage, but got caught up in a wreck and didn’t make it to the end of the race. This year, I’m hoping our luck is different and we can get this season started off strong. Our teammates have been fortunate enough to win this event in the past and this weekend we’re going to give it all we’ve got to make it our turn to end up in Victory Lane.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Daytona this weekend with our FilterTime Chevrolet and I can’t thank everyone at JR Motorsports enough for this opportunity. Getting to compete here at the next level is something that means a lot to me and hopefully we can carry over that same success we’ve had in the Late Models and come away with a strong finish. I can’t wait to get down there and see what we can do.” – Josh Berry

“We are riding a lot of momentum through the offseason as we head into Daytona after our run through the playoffs last year and we are returning with the same crew. I am really looking forward to getting back to the site of my first Xfinity Series win and I know we can do it again with a similar strategy as last year. I’m going to go out, be aggressive and we will be there at the end contending for the win.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Daytona: In 84 NXS starts at Daytona International Speedway, JR Motorsports has scored seven wins (an organizational best), 24 top fives and 37 top 10s. The organization is not only the defending race winner with Noah Gragson, taking the checkered flag out of the gate last year, but JRM has also driven into Victory Lane at Daytona once every season for the last five years, including in the last three season-opening events with drivers Tyler Reddick and Michael Annett accompanying Gragson.

• Celebrating American Heart Month: The No. 1 Chevrolet is running a special paint scheme this week and at both the road course at Daytona and Homestead-Miami Speedway in honor of American Heart Month. Pilot Flying J is proud to support the American Heart Association's "Life is Why™" campaign.