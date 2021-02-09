Gaulding Debuts at Daytona with Jimmy Means Racing and Panini

Fort Worth, TX. (February 9, 2021) – Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce that they will be teaming up with Jimmy Means Racing and sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR, for multiple races throughout the 2021 race season. Gray will compete full time in the Xfinity Series starting on February 13th at Daytona International Speedway running in the first #52 Panini Chevrolet Camaro.

Gaulding, soon to turn age 23, returns to Xfinity after finishing 13th in the overall standings for 2019 and achieving 2 top-10 finishes in 6 starts during 2020 including a recent 2nd place finish at Daytona. Since 2014, Gaulding has a combined 125 starts across NASCAR’s top three series.

“I am super pumped to return to Xfinity this year especially with Jimmy Means and his entire team along with an amazing brand partner like Panini that continues to believe in me as I continue to chase this dream,” says Gaulding. “Just like our great run in 2019 with Bobby Dotter, I am excited to work with a small team owner like Jimmy that has been behind the wheel and loves the sport of racing as much as I do! I am confident that working together we will have an amazing season and have a whole lot of fun out there grinding each week to try to make the chase!”

“I’m excited to have Gray Gaulding on board with us this season,” said team owner Jimmy Means. “With his proven performance record, we hope to see some great finishes and improve our program in 2021.”

Returning sponsors for Daytona include Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers and Refi4Cash.com that participated in 2020 along with several new sponsor partners that will be announced at future races throughout the upcoming season. Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 5:00 PM Eastern Time Saturday, February 13th.

About Jimmy Means and JMR

Born May 29, 1950 Jimmy Means is a retired American racing driver and owner, who competed in the Winston Cup Series from 1976 to 1994. He currently owns the #52 Xfinity team, JMR based out of Forest City, North Carolina. 2021 will be his 20th season competing as Xfinity team owner. Jimmy competed in NASCAR for eighteen years in mostly his own equipment, posting seventeen career top-10’s. Jimmy made three career Busch Series starts in 1989, finishing 10th at Darlington Raceway. Means was part the Alabama Gang which included Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Neil Bonnett and Red Farmer and later Davey Allison, Hut Stricklin, Steve Grissom and Mike Alexander. For more information visit jimmymeansracing.com.

About Panini America

The Panini Group, established 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, UFC, MLBPA, NASCAR, College, Disney, Epic Games and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.



Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or

http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About SMG

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. SMG is considered an “outside of the box” company that works with clients and sponsor partners to provide “stand out” experiences leveraging the motorsports, music, and other professional sports platforms. SMG uses advanced technology solutions and processes to provide highly effective and measurable results. For more information, visit www standoutmg com.