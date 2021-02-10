Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Newman Finishes 14th in Clash Event

By Official Release
0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2021) – NASCAR’s season kickoff race looked a little different this year, as the Daytona Road Course played host to the annual Clash event for the first time on Tuesday night. The new format saw a chaotic race from start to finish, with Ryan Newman driving the Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang to a 14th-place finish.

Historically the exhibition event has been held on the oval at Daytona, but NASCAR elected to move the event to the road course in 2021 as a preview of several new road course events on the schedule.

Newman rolled off 11th for the 35-lap event, and worked on the feel of his Ford Mustang early. At the competition caution at lap 15 he maintained his position in 11th, and a quick stop by his crew moved him up to eighth after the first yellow. Just a lap later though, he was tagged on corner exit of one of the many turns on the road course, relegating him nearly to the tail end of the field.

From there, Newman and the Guaranteed Rate team continued working on the handling on the No. 6 and battled back inside the top 15 to finish 14th.

The Daytona focus now shifts to Wednesday night, where Daytona 500 qualifying takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET. The single-car session will set the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500, while the remainder of the field will set the lineup for Thursday’s Duels, which are set for 7 p.m. on FS1.


Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleRCR Post Race Report – Busch Clash
Next articleBuescher’s Rally Halted by Late Incident in Daytona Clash

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

It’s Busch in the Busch Clash! Kyle Wins on DAYTONA Road Course After Elliott, Blaney Collide Coming to Checkered Flag

Official Release - 0
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch may carry the nickname “Rowdy” but it was a couple of his competitors acting that way that allowed him to move into the lead out of the final turn and earn his second career Busch Clash victory Tuesday night.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – The Clash

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski’s chances to win the Clash at Daytona were derailed when he spun in the bus stop with three laps to go. The driver of the MoneyLion Ford Mustang recovered and was credited with an 17th-place finish.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher’s Rally Halted by Late Incident in Daytona Clash

Official Release - 0
Chris Buescher drove all the way up to fourth with just a handful of laps remaining in Tuesday night’s Busch Clash race, but his promising run was cut short when he was collected by an incident in the final turns of Daytona’s road course.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category