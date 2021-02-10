Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Daytona 500

The 2021 NASCAR season officially kicks off this week in Daytona, with Daytona 500 qualifying Wednesday night, the Duels on Thursday, and ‘The Great American Race’ on Sunday. Coverage for Sunday’s race gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Bluegreen Vacations Duels

Thursday, Feb. 11 | 7 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Daytona 500

Sunday, Feb. 14 | 2:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Daytona 500 Qualifying Up First on Wednesday

The most anticipated qualifying session of the season takes place in a rare Wednesday night setting as Newman and Buescher go for the Daytona 500 pole. Newman has an overall average starting position of 19.6 at Daytona, with his best qualifying effort coming last season (seventh). Chris Buescher qualified 19th a season ago in his first Cup season with Roush Fenway.

Jack Roush Looking for Three

Jack Roush has won two poles in the Daytona 500, one coming from Greg Biffle in 2004 and the other in 2012 with Carl Edwards. Biffle earned the 2004 pole after a speed of 188.387 and went on to finish 12th. Edwards had a pole speed of 194.738 and finished eighth in the 2012 Daytona 500.

2012 the Year for Duel, Daytona 500 Success for Jack Roush

Matt Kenseth won Jack Roush’s lone Duel race in 2012, making a last-lap pass after starting seventh to earn a fourth-place starting spot in the Daytona 500. He went on to win the 2012 Great American Race, leading a combined 50 laps for his and Jack Roush’s second Daytona 500 victory.

Duel History

Newman was a push away from contending for the win in last season’s duel event where he ultimately finished third, setting him up to start seventh for the 500. Buescher finished 10th in his qualifying race a season ago and went on to start 19th in the Daytona 500.

Thursday will mark Newman’s 20th Daytona qualifying race, an event he’s now finished third in on two occasions (2008, 2020). Buescher will compete in his sixth qualifying race with a best finish of ninth (2019).

Kenseth Claims Jack Roush’s First Daytona 500 Win in 2009

Kenseth was the first to drive a Jack Roush owned Ford into victory lane for the Daytona 500, earning the victory in 2009. He led just seven laps – the final seven – after starting from the 39th position en route to his first of two Daytona 500 victories over a span of four seasons.

Newman, Buescher in the Hunt Late as of Late

Both Newman and Buescher have found themselves in the thick of the action late in Superspeedway racing, with eight combined top-10s in the last 12 combined events. Newman is coming off an emotional ending to last season’s Daytona 500 in which he was leading coming to the line, while Buescher finished third in that race — one of his three top-10 finishes in his last four Superspeedway outings. Jack Roush’s six most recent Daytona races include finishes of fifth, third, and ninth twice.

Fennig Back in Expanded Role

It’s no secret that Jimmy Fennig has had major success in leading Roush Fenway’s Superspeedway program over the years. Now, his talents are front and center after Roush Fenway appointed him Executive Vice President in Charge of Competition last November. Fennig, who joined the organization in 1997 and played a major role in several of the team’s greatest successes, will oversee all aspects of competition for Roush Fenway’s operations.