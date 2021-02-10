Ryan Truex – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Daytona: “I’m ready to get this season started,” said Truex. “I’m looking forward to working with Niece Motorsports again this season and am really excited about the consistency that will come with racing the full schedule. I’ve spent some time in the shop this offseason and have seen how hard everyone is working to get our Chevrolets ready for Daytona. I feel confident that we will have a strong Marquis Chevrolet.”

Truex at Daytona: Truex has four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, with two top-five finishes. His best finish was a runner-up result coming in 2016.

The Mayetta, New Jersey native has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 2.5-mile track, with his best finish of seventh coming in 2018.

He also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Marquis colors at Daytona International Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.