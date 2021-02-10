Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series

Truex to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing following new contract extension

By Andrew Kim
0
Photo by Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

With a new season of NASCAR competition underway, Martin Truex Jr. has inked an undisclosed extended contract agreement to continue to drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 2017 Cup champion is coming off his 15th full-time season in NASCAR’s premier series, second with JGR, where he recorded a lone victory throughout the season at Martinsville Speedway in June. In addition, he achieved five stage wins, 14 top-five results, 23 top-10 results and a final points result of seventh place. It was also his first season with crew chief James Small, a former lead engineer for Truex who took over following the departure of Cole Pearn.

“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Truex said. “This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years. I appreciate Coach [Gibbs], my team, everyone at JGR and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker and Toyota for making this possible and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward.”

“Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this off season,” Joe Gibbs, Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, added. “Martin brings so much to our organization. Obviously he’s talented and shown he can win at any racetrack but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”

The 2021 Daytona 500 will mark Truex’s 17th attempt to win his first Harley J. Early Trophy. His best result in the 500 was a runner-up result in 2016, where he lost the battle against Denny Hamlin by a mere 0.010 seconds.

In addition, Truex, who enters his 16th full-time season in the Cup circuit and third with JGR, will make his 550th Cup career start in this year’s Daytona 500. In his previous 549 starts, Truex has won 27 Cup races and one championship (2017). He has also achieved 19 poles, 116 top-five results and 228 top-10 results, all while competing for organizations that include Dale Earnhardt Inc., Michael Waltrip Racing, Furniture Row Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing.


Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Andrew Kim
An avid motorsports enthusiast from California with aspirations of working in any form of communications, PR or digital/social media in motorsports.
Previous articleJohn Hunter Nemechek – No. 4 Fire Alarm Services Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Preview
Next articleShriners Hospitals for Children joins Jesse Little for Multiple Races

More articles

Featured Stories

Kyle Busch wins a wild conclusion to the Busch Clash

Andrew Kim - 0
The two-time Cup champion benefitted from a last lap incident involving Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney to steal the win in the first Busch Clash event on Daytona's RC.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Blaney draws 2021 Busch Clash pole

Andrew Kim - 0
The 2021 Busch Clash at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course will have Ryan Blaney and his No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang start on pole position following a random draw and with a new season of NASCAR competition hours away from commencing.
Read more
ARCA

Daytona Speedweeks schedule

Angela Campbell - 0
NASCAR is back and the season kicks off with the 43rd running of the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway Tues., Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category