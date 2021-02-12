Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Post Race Report – Duels

By Official Release
0

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Win Duel in Dramatic Last-Lap Fashion

Points: 1st
Start: 4th
Points: N/A

“What a way to capitalize on our Duel and show what our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE can do! I was talking to my spotter, Brandon Benesch, about having the No. 4 car behind us on the final restart since he had been pushing well all night. I knew he had another Ford behind him though, so it was going to be tough. I made a decent block down the backstretch and got a big push after that. I knew the No. 23 was going to try to block me as we came to the line but I just whipped the wheel, and it all worked out. It’s going to be a great feeling rolling off Sunday up near the front row, and I’m hopeful we can have a similar result that evening for Bass Pro Shops, Tracker Off Road, Dow, Coca-Cola, Get Biofuel, BetMGM, Breztri (budesonide/glycopyrrolate/formoterol fumarate), WorkRise, Huk, Chevrolet, and all of our partners.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Lenovo Team Secures Top-15 Finish in Duels

Points: 15th
Start: 16th
Points: N/A

“Tonight was all about giving my team and I the opportunity feel out the handling of our No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet ZL1 1LE. We only did single-car runs during practice yesterday, so we went into our Duel tonight not knowing how the car would run in the draft. Overall, I’m happy with the handling we have for Sunday. I was a touch free on exit of both Turns 2 and 4, but other than that, the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet was solid. It seemed to drive a lot better than the cars around me. My team and I will have a couple final chances to dial in our car during the two practice sessions on Saturday, but I think we’ll be in good shape for the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday.” -Tyler Reddick


Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleFloridian Aric Almirola wins the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona
Next articleSpencer Davis Motorsports signs new sponsor for 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

Austin Dillon wins the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
As racing resumed at Daytona International Speedway following a two-hour plus rain delay Thursday night, there was a definitive sense of urgency in the field for the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona as the clock passed midnight.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA DUEL 1: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 COTTONELLE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 5th “I’m really happy with the handling of our No. 37 Cottonelle Chevrolet."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR National Series News & Notes – Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
With great anticipation we have all waited for the off season to come to a close and the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season to begin.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category