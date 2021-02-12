RCR Post Race Report – Duels

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Win Duel in Dramatic Last-Lap Fashion

Points: 1st

Start: 4th

Points: N/A

“What a way to capitalize on our Duel and show what our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE can do! I was talking to my spotter, Brandon Benesch, about having the No. 4 car behind us on the final restart since he had been pushing well all night. I knew he had another Ford behind him though, so it was going to be tough. I made a decent block down the backstretch and got a big push after that. I knew the No. 23 was going to try to block me as we came to the line but I just whipped the wheel, and it all worked out. It’s going to be a great feeling rolling off Sunday up near the front row, and I’m hopeful we can have a similar result that evening for Bass Pro Shops, Tracker Off Road, Dow, Coca-Cola, Get Biofuel, BetMGM, Breztri (budesonide/glycopyrrolate/formoterol fumarate), WorkRise, Huk, Chevrolet, and all of our partners.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Lenovo Team Secures Top-15 Finish in Duels

Points: 15th

Start: 16th

Points: N/A

“Tonight was all about giving my team and I the opportunity feel out the handling of our No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet ZL1 1LE. We only did single-car runs during practice yesterday, so we went into our Duel tonight not knowing how the car would run in the draft. Overall, I’m happy with the handling we have for Sunday. I was a touch free on exit of both Turns 2 and 4, but other than that, the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet was solid. It seemed to drive a lot better than the cars around me. My team and I will have a couple final chances to dial in our car during the two practice sessions on Saturday, but I think we’ll be in good shape for the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday.” -Tyler Reddick