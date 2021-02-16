Chris Buescher – Daytona Road Course Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona – Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at the Daytona RC

· Buescher makes his second points start on the Daytona Road Course this weekend where last summer he utilized his road-racing experience to deliver a top-five result.

· In the Cup Series’ first-ever event on the 3.57-mile road course last summer, Buescher was in the hunt and showed speed in his Fastenal Ford to weave through the field and finish fifth. It marked his first-ever top five on a road course in the NCS, and Jack Roush’s first top five on a road course since 2014.

· Most recently, Buescher ran the 35-lap Clash exhibition race last week in Daytona, and was inside the top-5 late before getting spun in the final laps to ultimately finish 16th.

· Buescher had an impressive average finish of 10.7 in six road course events in the Xfinity Series with one win and four top-10s.

Luke Lambert at the Daytona RC

· Lambert was atop the box for last summer’s inaugural event on the Daytona Road Course, calling an impressive race that saw Buescher drive to the fifth-place result.

· Lambert has 18 starts atop the box at road course events in the NCS, with three top-10s and the best result being the most recent last summer.

· Lambert also has three NXS starts at road courses with a best finish of fourth coming with Elliott Sadler in 2012 at Montreal.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing on the road course:

“Going right back to Daytona is definitely unique, but I’m excited to head back to the road course where we seem to have had decent speed last week, as well as last summer. Unfortunately last week, we got caught up in someone else’s mess coming down to the final few laps, but last year I think we showed what our road course program is capable of. Sunday is an opportunity to steal some big points right out of the gate, and we look forward to doing that in the Fastenal Ford Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Buescher was caught up in the multi-car incident on lap 14 of the Daytona 500, which ultimately caused damage too severe to return to the track following a lengthy weather delay. He finished 31st.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers MCR, KCP, Walter Tool, Krylon and Louisville on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.