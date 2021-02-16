Getting The Most Out Of Nascar 2021

What Exactly Is The Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season opener held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Considered the most prestigious and important race on the NASCAR calendar, the Daytona 500 is famous across the world of sports. The winner of the 2021 Daytona 500 was Michael McDowell, he was tracking the leaders throughout the entire race, but on the final lap McDowell burst ahead and ended up winning the race win. He secured his first Cup Series.

Making A Day Of Daytona

If you missed watching Daytona live, then you missed out on a good race that was full of ups and downs and a win that felt like it came out of nowhere. Next time the Daytona 500 is on, take time out and organize something that allows you to enjoy the race from the comfort of your own home. Why not get friends and family together and really make a day of it? It is, after all, 200 laps of high-speed racing. You can really have some fun even as a spectator. For example, you can place wagers on who will win the race, and also who will be in the lead after say 10 laps, or 20 laps, or even 50 laps. As anything can change at any point during a race, you really cannot afford to miss any of the live footage the next time it is on. Watching Daytona is exciting from the get-go, and if you get to experience it for real, then go for it, don’t turn the opportunity down. If you don’t get to attend, then watching it live is definitely the next best thing. You could even think about holding a Daytona Party next year

What Services Can I Watch Daytona 500 On

If you missed live footage, don’t worry; there is always next year. Here are five services that tend to broadcast the Daytona 500:

Some of these services are free to sign up to and may be free for a limited amount of time, however, they will start charging after the free trial period has ended, so it is super important that you pay attention to when you started the subscription and when it is ending.

Before subscribing to any service, it is always wise to read the terms, conditions, and small print to ensure you are not getting locked into anything which you may want to leave at some point in the future. Never spend more than you can afford to on subscriptions as costs soon add up when all the free trials end.

NASCAR Main Series – What Is it?

There are many racing series that include drivers from all over the place to race against each other in in a set number of events. All racers must adhere to and follow the rules by the sanctioning body.

In total, there are three national Nascar series:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. This was created in 1995, and it is great if you love watching trucks race. On certain tracks, trucks can reach speeds excess of 150+ miles per hour. There some truck drivers who hope to go further and on into the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: The Sprint Cup Series is where you can find NASCAR’s stars, including Jimmie Johnson, and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. In this series, cars weigh 3,450 pounds, they can reach speeds of over 150+ miles per hour. This is a favorite of various muscle car enthusiasts, including michael savage new canaan, who has various American classics.

NASCAR Nationwide Series: Drivers tend to move on from here once they have improved their driving skills. This attracts drivers’ from all over, and as a result, it is hugely competitive.

What Is With the Nascar Flags?

The flagman who is a NASCAR official always starts a race. The flagman is highly noticeable and is waving different colored flags at the drivers as they race past in their cars. For fans to funny get into Nascar, they need to know what these flags mean.

Green flag- The flagman waves a green flag to go, which means drivers need to put their foot down to get in the lead.

Yellow flag-A yellow flag means a caution has been noted or called. There may be potential hazards or hidden dangers on the track. All drivers must slow down and line up behind the last car and drive around the track carefully until the track has been cleared. When a driver sees a yellow flag, they know they have to proceed with caution as they don’t know what is ahead.

A Blue flag with a diagonal yellow stripe – This flag tells the driver that a faster car is about to pass him, and he must give way to that car.

Checkered flag – When this flag is waved, the race has been won as a driver has crossed the finish line.

Red flag- Drivers must stop on the track — in a designated area — when they see the flagman wave a red flag. It means it isn’t safe for drivers to circle the track because of inclement weather or poor track conditions.

Green, white checkered flag sequence – If there is a caution during the last laps, this flag sequence lets racers and fans alike know that there will be a green-flag restart to a couple of laps. A green flag signs the first lap of the restart, and the white flag signs the final lap that leads to the all-important checkered flag.

Black flag: When the black flag is waved, the driver it’s waved to needs to get off the track and go to the pits straight away. This could be for two reasons. Either the driver has done something wrong, or their car isn’t fit for purpose.

White flag – This means that the race leader has one lap to go until they finish the race.