New Customer Spotlight | 2018 Silverado LTZ

AmericanTrucks’ Inspirational Build Video

PAOLI, Pa. (February 15th, 2021) – AmericanTrucks’ (AT) “Customer Builds” YouTube series shines the spotlight on a 2018 Chevy Silverado LTZ with a 6.2L crew cab short box. AT’s, Adam Maqboul hosts a virtual meetup with owner, David Handy to chat about his ride, and deliver some first-hand inspiration to other truck owners. Viewers can head to David’s dedicated build page on AT’s website for additional photos and a complete breakdown of his mods list.

“The first thing that jumped out at me was your Westin Grille Guard at the front end, the brush guard.… that’s a category that’s got so many different options.” — Adam Maqboul

Adam zeroes in on the functionality of David’s mods, adding that he has made a lot of tasteful choices. With regular 48-hour road trips from Texas to Canada, David’s Silverado was built with performance in mind. David took his off-road package a little further by adding a black grille guard, LED light bar, fender flares, and mud flaps. With 45,000 miles on his rig, David has plans to install a lift kit followed by a new set of Silverado wheels and tires. A big fan of Weathertech products, David’s build features the roll-up tonneau cover, front/rear floor liners, and tech shades on every window.

AT’s newest “Customer Spotlight” is a wealth of inspiration when it comes to functional mods. With use as a daily driver, on hunting excursions, and long road trips, each part was carefully chosen to serve a purpose. For additional photos and product specs, viewers are invited to check out the dedicated build page for David’s 2018 Silverado LTZ found at americantrucks.com. AT’s YouTube channel will continue to feature customer profiles, product videos, and other Silverado news.

