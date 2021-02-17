Bobby Labonte Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser Becomes Roubaix-Style Charity Bike Ride at Bowman Gray Stadium

2021 Event Unites Hall of Famer’s Passion for Racing and Cycling

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – (February 17, 2021) – In an exciting move that will bring fans of cycling and motorsports together, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte will be hosting the 2021 Labonte Roubaix at Bowman Gray Stadium this year, for the first time. The charity bike ride is scheduled for August 21, 2021, and it’s set to become the only cycling event in the South where riders finish by taking a lap on a racetrack.

The annual Bobby Labonte Foundation charity bike ride began in 2011, with the goal of supporting children and families in the Triad area by supplying grants to local charities. After a hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020, the ride is moving from High Point, N.C. to Winston-Salem’s storied racetrack, where participants will be able to start and finish their ride on the famed Bowman Gray Stadium racetrack.

“Hosting my foundation’s annual charity bike ride at Bowman Gray Stadium is a natural fit for us, and such an exciting one, too,” said Labonte. “I drove in my first modified race there in 2019 and couldn’t wait to return. Now, we get to welcome a new community to our effort, and we know both casual and serious cyclists will really enjoy the Roubaix-style finishing lap we have planned.”

“We are proud to work with Bobby on this charity event to help raise money for children and families in our area,” said Gray Garrison, Bowman Gray Stadium promoter. “He is a legend and a true champion. Bringing the cyclists here to Bowman Gray will be fun for our drivers and race fans, and we are working on plans to make sure the cyclists have a great experience, too.”

Sponsorships are available now at varying levels and the grant application period will open this week. To be eligible, non-profit organizations must be based in Davidson, Randolph, Guilford or Forsyth counties and be seeking grant funding for programs or other efforts designed to empower parents and families to build strong foundations for children’s future success.

In 2019, High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life, shared more than $50,000 in grant money. Special awards were also presented to the High Point Boys & Girls Club and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

A silent auction, with a thrilling, big-ticket item to be announced at a later date, will also be held to help fund this year’s charitable grants.

To find out more about the 2021 Labonte Roubaix, applying for a grant, becoming a sponsor, or to register to ride, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.

About Bobby Labonte Foundation

The Bobby Labonte Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by NASCAR champion, Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee and businessman Bobby Labonte in 2003. The Bobby Labonte Foundation vision is a cohesive community in which parents and families are empowered to fulfill children’s needs and together find joy, love and happiness. The Bobby Labonte Foundation works in partnership with the local community and community organizations to empower parents, families and children to build a strong foundation for children’s futures. For more information, visit www.bobbylabontefoundation.org or follow the Bobby Labonte Foundation on Facebook.