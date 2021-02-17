Sheehan and LTK Insulation Technologies Aiming High At Sebring Season Start

Sebring, FLORIDA – February 17, 2021 – In the midst of continuing difficult circumstances, the teams, drivers and organizers of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championships have been busy behind the scenes getting ready for what will be the 53rd year of the iconic muscle car series. Fortunately, with 30 cars entered in the TA2 class for the season opener at Sebring, there appears to be no diminution in the most competitive of all the categories, something not lost on New Hampshire based pilot Tom Sheehan.

“It is a new season and everything is possible,” stated Sheehan heading into the racing weekend. “We are on our way to Sebring, Florida with lots of excellent things ahead in ’21!”

Tom himself notched his 100th career start in 2020, but improving on his overall P9 in the Drivers’ Championship is the main aim this season along with the quest for race wins.

The No. 97 Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang that Tom drives is based on the hugely successful Mike Cope platform, and this is the third year that the Granite State outfit have been running the car, something Tom alluded to when he added, “We know the car really well now and are always looking for ways to improve.”

Opened in 1950, Sebring International Raceway has played host to the Trans Am curtain-raiser for some years now and is one of the oldest continuously operating race tracks in the United States. It consists of three tracks: the Full Circuit, the Short Circuit, and the Club Circuit. The full track itself is a seventeen-turn road course with long straights, several high-speed corners, and very technical slower corners. 3.74 miles long, many of the turns and points along the track are named for the early teams and historic drivers who have competed on this unique and bumpy circuit. There is very little elevation change around the track and little camber on the surface, providing a challenging track for drivers, especially when it rains.

Practice starts for Tom and the Damon Racing crew is at 11:10 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 20 with the race due off at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 21. The weekend is billed as the Sebring Speed Tour and we are pleased to say that spectators are welcome. Tickets are available through the Trans Am website. #GoLTK!!

For live timing and scoring, event photos and post-race recaps visit GoTransAm.com. For live race updates follow @GoTransAm on Twitter.

