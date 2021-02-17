Brett Moffitt – BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Race Advance

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly | Daytona Road Course Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Brett_Moffitt

Moffitt on Racing at the Daytona Road Course: “We had a strong truck last weekend but didn’t get the result to show for it,” said Moffitt. “I am excited to move on to the road course this week. I really enjoy road course racing and am confident that this Niece Motorsports team will give me a truck capable of running up front and contending for the win.”

Moffitt at the Daytona Road Course: In Truck Series’ first trip to the Daytona Road Course last season, Moffitt started third and finished second, leading 13 laps.

Moffitt has also experienced road course success in the Truck Series at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, earning a win from the pole in 2019, after leading 44 of 64 laps.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from Niece Equipment and MG Machinery at the Daytona Road Course on Friday night.

Niece Equipment has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity, and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

MG Machinery offers construction, heavy equipment, and mining equipment. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, MG Machinery is more than a heavy equipment dealer. We go beyond the sale to make sure all clients are 100% satisfied with the service.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.