Search
Categories:
Truck Series PR

Brett Moffitt – BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Race Advance

By Official Release
0

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly | Daytona Road Course Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Brett_Moffitt

Moffitt on Racing at the Daytona Road Course: “We had a strong truck last weekend but didn’t get the result to show for it,” said Moffitt. “I am excited to move on to the road course this week. I really enjoy road course racing and am confident that this Niece Motorsports team will give me a truck capable of running up front and contending for the win.”

Moffitt at the Daytona Road Course: In Truck Series’ first trip to the Daytona Road Course last season, Moffitt started third and finished second, leading 13 laps.

Moffitt has also experienced road course success in the Truck Series at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, earning a win from the pole in 2019, after leading 44 of 64 laps.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from Niece Equipment and MG Machinery at the Daytona Road Course on Friday night.

Niece Equipment has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity, and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

MG Machinery offers construction, heavy equipment, and mining equipment. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, MG Machinery is more than a heavy equipment dealer. We go beyond the sale to make sure all clients are 100% satisfied with the service.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleJett Noland – BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Race Advance
Next articleJohn Hunter Nemechek- No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Road Course Preview

More articles

Truck Series PR

DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Daytona Road Course

Official Release - 0
Deegan makes her second start of the season in the No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 on Friday night at the 14-turn Daytona Road Course. The young driver will start in the 23rd position.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota Racing – NCWTS Daytona Quotes – John Hunter Nemechek – 02.17.21

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek was made available to media via videoconference prior to the Daytona Road Course event today:
Read more
Truck Series PR

John Hunter Nemechek- No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Road Course Preview

Official Release - 0
John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 Mobil 1 team return to Daytona International Speedway to tackle the 3.61-mile, 14-turn road course.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category