Jett Noland – BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Race Advance

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly | Daytona Road Course Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Hype Motorsports/Noland’s Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Jett Noland

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @JettNoland50

Noland on Racing at the Daytona Road Course: “I’m excited to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut with Niece Motorsports this weekend at the World Center of Racing,” said Noland. “While I’m new to the Truck Series, I strongly believe that my experience running in the Trans Am TA-2 Series has really helped me to prepare for this moment. I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the Noland’s Roofing/Hype Motorsports No. 44 this weekend and showing the world what we can do.”

Noland at the Daytona Road Course: Noland will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Daytona Road Course this Friday.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will race with support from Hype Motorsports and Noland’s Roofing.

Hype Motorsports aims to help drivers create and promote their own unique brands through tried-and-true brand development techniques and new-age marketing.

Noland’s Roofing is a family-owned, Florida licensed general contractor and roofing contractor. Noland’s roofing offers free, no obligation estimates and 14 different financing vendor options for roofing, siding, windows, insulation, gutters, painting, cabinetry and much more. Noland’s Roofing prides itself on repairing roofs right the first time, with no hidden costs.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.