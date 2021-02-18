Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Ryan Newman – Daytona Road Course Advance

By Official Release
0
February 02, 2021 - Concord, North Carolina, USA: Chris Buescher (17) and Ryan Newman (6) pose with their Castrol Ford Mustang at their pre season shoot at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

Team: No. 6 Castrol Carbon Neutral Ford Mustang
Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona – Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at the Daytona RC

  • Newman makes his second official start on the Daytona Road Course on Sunday, where he finished 19th last season.
  • In the Cup Series’ inaugural event at the 3.57-mile road course last summer, Newman started from the 14th spot and crossed the line 19th in the 65-lap race.
  • Most recently, in the 35-lap exhibition race at the Daytona RC just last week, Newman finished 14th after starting 11th.
  • Overall on road courses in NCS action, Newman has three top fives including a pair of runner-up finishes – one at Sonoma and another at Watkins Glen – with 11 overall top-10s.

Scott Graves at the Daytona RC

  • Graves will call his second points event at the Daytona Road Course this weekend, after the 19th-place run a year ago.
  • In 12 road course events atop the box in the Cup Series, Graves has three top-10s, one of which came with Newman at Sonoma in 2019.

QUOTE WORTHY
Newman on racing on the Daytona RC:
“We’re excited for a big weekend in our Castrol Ford Mustang, which will look a little different with the launch of our carbon neutral program. It’s an honor for me to pave the way in the sport and bring awareness to the importance of reducing your carbon footprint. It’s my hope that everyone can do their part in making an effort in also reducing their footprint, and visit Castrol.com/DrivingForChange as we go for the win this weekend at the Daytona Road Course.”

Last Time Out
Newman was caught up in a multi-car incident on lap 14 of the Daytona 500, ending his day early in the Kohler Generators Ford.

On the Car
Castrol makes its first appearance of the 2021 season as the primary on Newman’s Ford Mustang, but it will appear a little differently as Roush Fenway announced this week that the team has become the first carbon neutral NASCAR race team, powered by Castrol. Throughout the season, Castrol will power RFR by supporting its carbon reduction and offset programs across their operations both on and off the track.

As part of the program, Newman’s traditionally green and red Castrol No 6. Ford Mustang will don an all-white paint scheme featuring a grey Castrol badge and muted logos from partners like Ford Motor Company, Kohler Generators, Oscar Mayer, Coca-Cola, Guaranteed Rate, MacTools, and Wyndham Rewards to show their support of the initiative. For more information on the program, click here.

About Castrol
Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleDaytona Road Course weekend schedule
Next articleRoush Fenway Weekly Advance | Daytona Road Course

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Daytona Road Course

Official Release - 0
Week two of the NASCAR Cup Series season heads right back to Daytona Beach, where the 3.57-mile road course plays host to the second points event of 2021.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

McDowell Aiming for yet Another Place in History at DAYTONA Road Course

Official Release - 0
Michael McDowell made history this past Sunday when he stunned the motorsports world by winning the 63rd edition of the DAYTONA 500 for his first career triumph.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: DAYTONA Road Course

Official Release - 0
DEBUT PERFORMANCE: In his first start for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson drove the No. 5 NationsGuard Chevrolet to a 10th-place finish in the season-opening DAYTONA 500.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category