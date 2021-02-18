Ryan Newman – Daytona Road Course Advance

Team: No. 6 Castrol Carbon Neutral Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona – Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at the Daytona RC

Newman makes his second official start on the Daytona Road Course on Sunday, where he finished 19th last season.

In the Cup Series’ inaugural event at the 3.57-mile road course last summer, Newman started from the 14th spot and crossed the line 19th in the 65-lap race.

Most recently, in the 35-lap exhibition race at the Daytona RC just last week, Newman finished 14th after starting 11th.

Overall on road courses in NCS action, Newman has three top fives including a pair of runner-up finishes – one at Sonoma and another at Watkins Glen – with 11 overall top-10s.

Scott Graves at the Daytona RC

Graves will call his second points event at the Daytona Road Course this weekend, after the 19th-place run a year ago.

In 12 road course events atop the box in the Cup Series, Graves has three top-10s, one of which came with Newman at Sonoma in 2019.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing on the Daytona RC:

“We’re excited for a big weekend in our Castrol Ford Mustang, which will look a little different with the launch of our carbon neutral program. It’s an honor for me to pave the way in the sport and bring awareness to the importance of reducing your carbon footprint. It’s my hope that everyone can do their part in making an effort in also reducing their footprint, and visit Castrol.com/DrivingForChange as we go for the win this weekend at the Daytona Road Course.”

Last Time Out

Newman was caught up in a multi-car incident on lap 14 of the Daytona 500, ending his day early in the Kohler Generators Ford.

On the Car

Castrol makes its first appearance of the 2021 season as the primary on Newman’s Ford Mustang, but it will appear a little differently as Roush Fenway announced this week that the team has become the first carbon neutral NASCAR race team, powered by Castrol. Throughout the season, Castrol will power RFR by supporting its carbon reduction and offset programs across their operations both on and off the track.

As part of the program, Newman’s traditionally green and red Castrol No 6. Ford Mustang will don an all-white paint scheme featuring a grey Castrol badge and muted logos from partners like Ford Motor Company, Kohler Generators, Oscar Mayer, Coca-Cola, Guaranteed Rate, MacTools, and Wyndham Rewards to show their support of the initiative. For more information on the program, click here.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us