Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Event: Coca-Cola 600

Date/Time: Sunday, May 24, 2026, 6 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina

Layout: 1.5-Mile Oval

TV/Radio: Prime Video, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 600 Miles of Remembrance has become a Memorial Day weekend tradition for the NASCAR Cup Series, with each car in the Coca-Cola 600 carrying the name of a fallen service member on its windshield.

This year, Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse team will honor John Calvin Morgan of Fayette County, Georgia, who lost his life on Nov. 29, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Island, one of the pivotal campaigns in the Pacific during World War II.

Morgan grew up in a family of sharecroppers and enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 29. He served with the 184th Infantry, 2nd Battalion Medical Department, where he worked as a medic.

In one of his final letters home, Morgan expressed hope that the war would soon end so he could return home to help his family with the harvest. In February 1945, the Morgan family received word that he had been posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in recognition of his service and sacrifice.

Five years later, Morgan’s remains were returned home and laid to rest in the family cemetery. While an early monument honoring fallen service members in Fayette County unintentionally omitted his name and several others who served in World War II, a later memorial in a county park corrected those oversights.

Now, more than 80 years later, Morgan’s legacy will be recognized at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where his sister, niece and several members of his family are expected to attend the race weekend.

For Berry and the No. 21 eero team, NASCAR’s longest race also presents an opportunity to regain momentum after a challenging stretch on intermediate tracks.

“We’ve certainly had our troubles,” Berry said in a recent interview. “Intermediate tracks have been our biggest disappointment.”

Ironically, it wasn’t that long ago that intermediate tracks were among the team’s stronger tracks.

“The focus is to get back to that performance level as quickly as possible,” Berry said. “I feel good about the relationship with [crew chief] Miles [Stanley]. We’re working hard to get performance back where we want.

“It’s tough in this sport. It’s all about learning and moving forward.”

Practice for the Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s 400-lap, 600-mile race is scheduled to begin shortly after 6 p.m. ET, with Stage 1 concluding at Lap 100, Stage 2 at Lap 200 and Stage 3 at Lap 300.

Prime Video will carry television coverage throughout the weekend.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.