JR Motorsports — NOAPS Charlotte Motor Speedway Preview

JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile quad-oval)

NOAPS RACE – Charbroil 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 5:00 p.m. (ET)

Connor Zilisch

No. 1 – Registix Chevrolet

Zilisch 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 5

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 105

Avg. Finish: 10.2

Points: N/A

Connor Zilisch will make his sixth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the 2026 season Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In May 2025, Zilisch scored a second-place finish on the 1.5-mile quad-oval at Charlotte, the first of 18 consecutive top-five finishes, a streak that ran through the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event on Oct. 11.

Zilisch has two NOAPS victories this season entering Saturday’s race at Charlotte: Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11 and most recently at Watkins Glen International on May 9.

Zilisch enters the Charlotte race fresh off his second victory of the 2026 season at Watkins Glen. The driver of the Registix Chevrolet claimed his seventh road-course victory after starting 17th. Zilisch won his third consecutive race at Watkins Glen, joining Terry Labonte (1994 – 1996) and Marcos Ambrose (2008 – 2010) in accomplishing the feat.

Connor Zilisch

“I’m really looking forward to the Charlotte race with JR Motorsports. We’ve won a couple of races this season and I think we have a great opportunity to run well this weekend in our Registix Chevrolet. Starting late in the afternoon will be a challenge but I’m confident that Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and I will keep up with the balance of the car with the changing track conditions.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Liquid I.V. / Hellmann’s Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 14

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 10

Top 10s: 12

Laps Led: 336

Avg. Finish: 6.9

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier is a former NOAPS winner at Charlotte, capturing the checkered flag in this event in 2023 after starting from the pole and leading for 83 laps.

Overall, in 23 NOAPS starts at the 1.5-mile quad-oval, Allgaier has amassed seven top-fives and 13 top-10s to accompany the 2023 victory.

Additionally, dating back to this event in 2022, Allgaier has for 36 percent (289 out of 805) of all the laps run at Charlotte.

This Memorial Day weekend, Allgaier will be carrying the logos of the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) and the Round Canopy Parachuting Team on board his red, white and blue patriotic No. 7 Liquid IV / Hellmann’s Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier

“We have been really strong here in Charlotte the past couple of years. This place is just such a fun track to race around, especially as the groove widens out. It’s a really special weekend overall with not only us getting the opportunity to race in our own backyard, but to be racing on Memorial Day Weekend. What makes it even more special is that we get to carry the red, white and blue colors and have the Defense Commissary Agency and Round Canopy Parachuting Team on our car once again. I can’t thank Liquid IV and Hellmann’s enough for being able to work with those great and I can’t wait to see what we can do on the track this weekend.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Alpha Craft Technologies Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 14

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 17

Avg. Finish: 10.3

Points: 6th

Sammy Smith will make the quick drive to Charlotte this Saturday for his fourth NOAPS race at the 1.5-mile quad-oval.

Smith has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at Charlotte, with the best of third coming in this event in 2024.

In 56 starts on tracks measuring 1-2 miles, Smith has tallied two wins, nine top-fives, 27 top-10s and led 176 laps.

The JRM No. 8 will feature a fresh paint scheme with new partner Alpha Craft Technologies. Alpha Craft is a fourth-generation, women-owned electrical contractor. They service North Carolina and Virginia, specializing in electric work for data centers, industrial facilities and a wide variety of commercial products.

Sammy Smith

“I’m looking forward to the home race this weekend in Charlotte and having Alpha Craft Technologies on the No. 8 for the first time. It’s great when we can introduce companies and people to the sport. JRM has brought fast cars to Charlotte in the past so I’m ready to get there and see what we can do.”

Ross Chastain

No. 9 Carolina Carports Chevrolet

Chastain 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 6

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 90

Avg. Finish: 9.0

Points: N/A

Ross Chastain will return to the No. 9 JRM Chevrolet this weekend at Charlotte, with Carolina Carports serving as the primary partner for the Charbroil 300.

Through six NOAPS starts this season, Chastain has recorded one top-five, four top-10s, led 90 laps and posted an average finish of ninth.

Chastain heads to Charlotte coming off a strong run at Dover, where he started from the pole, won Stage Two and led 68 laps before finishing 13th.

In 11 career NOAPS starts at Charlotte, Chastain has earned one top-five, one top-10 and a best finish of second, coming in the 2018 event.

Chastain has also found success recently at Charlotte in NASCAR Cup Series competition, winning the 600 in 2025 after starting 40th.

The No. 9 Carolina Carports Chevrolet will represent the North Carolina-based company at its home-state track, as Chastain looks to build off the speed shown last weekend at Dover.

Ross Chastain

“I’m looking forward to getting to Charlotte with JR Motorsports and Carolina Carports on our No. 9 Chevrolet. We had a really fast car at Dover and led a lot of laps, just didn’t get the finish we wanted. Charlotte is a place that means a lot, and it’s one where you have to keep working on your car all race long. We’ll go there, keep digging and try to put ourselves in position at the end.”

Rajah Caruth

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Caruth 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 14

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 52

Avg. Finish: 18.1

Points: 14th

Rajah Caruth will make his ninth start for JRM of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Series season this weekend at Charlotte in the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

Caruth will sport a HENDRICKCARS.COM patriotic Chevrolet scheme as part of HendrickCars.com’s Four-Car Salute to America for Memorial Day weekend.

Caruth has made one previous NASCAR O’Reilly Series start at Charlotte, finishing 19th.

In three career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Charlotte, Caruth has a best finish of ninth.

Caruth enters the weekend 14th in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series standings, just below the playoff cut line.

Rajah Caruth

“I’m ready to get to Charlotte this weekend with our No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet, especially with the patriotic scheme for Memorial Day weekend. It’s always special to race close to home, and Charlotte is a place where track position and execution mean a lot. Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and everyone on this team have been working hard, and I’m focused on doing my part and putting together a complete race.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway a combined 88 times in the NOAPS. In those starts at the 1.5-mile quad-oval, the organization has recorded two wins, 24 top-fives and 43 top-10s. The average finish is 13.8.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, May 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.