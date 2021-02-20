The story of license plates and its transformation into a capsule of vehicle related information

We have become so much used to license plates of automobiles that we rarely ponder its origin and history, the reason for its invention, and when it first appeared. License plates give an identity to vehicles that help to track them throughout its life. It also ensures your vehicle’s safety because police can track your vehicle based on the license plate if it gets stolen. License plates play varied roles in modern societies across the globe, and their history is indeed fascinating.

License plates have gone through enormous evolution to meet the changing needs of the times. Today, when everything is becoming technology-driven, its application goes much beyond cars, leading to the reinvention of license plate sets. Going ahead, we expect to see green license plates but before we move to the future, let us look back at the history of license plates.

The first appearance

The Germans presented the world with its first car when in 1886, the inventor named Karl Benz obtained a patent for his automobile Benz Patent- Motorwagen and signaled the modern motorcar’s birth. Only the wealthy and aristocrats had the privilege to use the cars, which were just a few available at that time. But it was only a matter of time before the masses could access cars as the automobile industry started growing and began producing on a commercial scale. The increase in the number of vehicles triggered the need to identify vehicles by relating them to the owner and establishing an official relationship between the two.

Moreover, the license plates play a critical role in framing laws and regulations to ensure road safety by protecting the public and personal property. In 1893, the first license plate made its appearance in France. Other European countries followed suit and started issuing license plates, and the Dutch introduced national legislation about license plates in 1898.

The license plates reach America

In the US, the states have their laws about vehicle registration, leading to varied perceptions about license plates, and its history is somewhat intricate. New York was the first state to introduce a law for mandatory registration of all cars in the state that forced car owners to stick a plate on the back of the vehicle that carried their names’ initials. Until 1909 when New York started issuing license plates, car owners got their license plates done in their way.

In 1903, Massachusetts was the first state to issue an official license plate, and soon other states emulated the act and started doing the same. The first personalized license plate appeared in 1931 in Pennsylvania and paved the path for the vanity license plates that later became a rage.

The impact of digital technology

Digital license plates are gaining popularity as digitization impacts our lives more deeply and in every sphere. Digital license plates are much more than an identification label of vehicles. It contains a lot of information about the car and its owner, vehicle status, and history that helps the authorities track vehicles more effectively.

Going ahead, we are going to see green license plates accompanying electric vehicles.