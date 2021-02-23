Search
Categories:
Featured Section 2XFINITY Series

Ty Gibbs’ full 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed

By Andrew Kim
0
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

Coming off an historic debut and victory at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Ty Gibbs will return for an additional 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series races throughout the 2021 season for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 18-year-old grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner, Joe Gibbs, from Charlotte, North Carolina, will make his second career start in the Xfinity circuit at Phoenix Raceway on March 13.

He will then compete at Martinsville Speedway on April 9 followed by Darlington Raceway on May 8, Dover International Speedway on May 15, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 5, Pocono Raceway on June 27, Road America on July 3, Watkins Glen International on August 7, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on August 14, Michigan International Speedway on August 21 and at Richmond Raceway on September 11. During the 2021 Xfinity Series Playoffs, he will also compete at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on October 9 and at Kansas Speedway on October 23.

JGR took to social media to reveal the announcement and Ty Gibbs’ schedule.

With Gibbs’ full part-time Xfinity schedule revealed, he will also continue to pilot Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota Supra led by crew chief Chris Gayle.

Gibbs made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut last weekend at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, where he led 14 laps and outlasted the field through two overtime attempts to record his first victory across NASCAR’s top three national touring series. By winning at Daytona in his debut, he became the sixth competitor to win in their series debut but the first to do so without a prior Cup start. He also became the 165 different competitor to record an Xfinity Series win and the 18th to do so while driving for his grandfather’s organization.

In addition to a part-time Xfinity schedule, Gibbs currently competes as a full-time competitor in the ARCA Menards Series for JGR and in the No. 18 Toyota Camry led by crew chief Mark McFarland.

With Gibbs’ next event on the schedule at Phoenix in March, Ty Dillon will return for the following two NASCAR Xfinity Series races with JGR at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 27 and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Andrew Kim
An avid motorsports enthusiast from California with aspirations of working in any form of communications, PR or digital/social media in motorsports.
Previous articleGOODGUYS ROD & CUSTOM ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL MEGUIAR’S ALL STAR GET-TOGETHER
Next articleThe One-Of-A-Kind, Ben & Pat’s Banana Pepper Sauce Joins Spencer Boyd Racing

More articles

Featured Stories

Ty Gibbs nabs his first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Michelle Lippold - 0
It was an extremely exciting race, and one driver got his first win in his first-ever Xfinity Series start. That driver was 18-years-old Ty Gibbs in his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Read more
Featured Stories

Daytona Road Course weekend schedule

Angela Campbell - 0
This weekend NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway. But this time, the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series will all compete on the Daytona Road Course.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Bullins to call 200th Cup race as crew chief at Daytona road course event

Andrew Kim - 0
The Walnut Cove, North Carolina, native is set to achieve a milestone start in his sixth full-time season in the Cup Series as a crew chief.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category