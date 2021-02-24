Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami

Week three of the NASCAR season heads right back to the Sunshine State, where Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to a 400-mile race Sunday afternoon for the NASCAR Cup Series. Jack Roush has 11 wins all-time at HMS, including seven in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dixie Vodka 400

Sunday, Feb. 28 | 3:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Daytona Road Course Recap, Homestead Preview

· Newman wheeled his Castrol Carbon Neutral Ford Mustang to a 20th-place finish in Sunday’s 70-lap race at the Daytona Road Course.

· Buescher worked his way into the top five on the road course, and was inside the top-10 late before getting sandwiched on the front stretch. Despite the late-race scuffle, he battled back from outside the top-15 to finish 11th.

· Oscar Mayer is back on Newman’s No. 6 Ford this weekend at Homestead-Miami, making its 2021 debut. The brand’s famous hot dogs will don the side of Newman’s machine.

· Fastenal returns to Buescher’s machine in Florida again this weekend.

Welcome to Miami

Roush Fenway has 171 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 73 top-10s and eight poles. RFR drivers have led 1,843 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 55,000 miles.

Chasing the Heat

NASCAR’s season schedule has historically been known to ‘chase the heat’ as various markets throughout the country feature different climates given the months the circuit lands there. In 2021, Florida hosts NASCAR for the first three weeks of the season, culminating this weekend at Homestead. It marks just the second time in the track’s inception (1999) that it will not host the season finale, after Phoenix Raceway was chosen to host the final race beginning last year.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 85 NCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 22 top five finishes, 30 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,110 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five Straight

Roush Fenway earned five consecutive victories in the NCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights

In 57 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead, Roush Fenway has earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 32 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season finale.

Curtain Call

Dating back to 1988, Roush Fenway earned the victory in the final event of the season on nine separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned wins in the 1991 and 1994 NCS season finales at Atlanta Motor Speedway to go along with the organization’s seven NCS victories at Homestead.

Roush Fenway Homestead-Miami Wins

1998 Burton NXS

2002 Busch Cup

2004 Biffle Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2006 Kenseth NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2007 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2010 Edwards Cup