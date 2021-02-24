Search
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Homestead

By Official Release
0

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami

Week three of the NASCAR season heads right back to the Sunshine State, where Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to a 400-mile race Sunday afternoon for the NASCAR Cup Series. Jack Roush has 11 wins all-time at HMS, including seven in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dixie Vodka 400
Sunday, Feb. 28 | 3:30 p.m. ET
FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang
· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Daytona Road Course Recap, Homestead Preview

· Newman wheeled his Castrol Carbon Neutral Ford Mustang to a 20th-place finish in Sunday’s 70-lap race at the Daytona Road Course.

· Buescher worked his way into the top five on the road course, and was inside the top-10 late before getting sandwiched on the front stretch. Despite the late-race scuffle, he battled back from outside the top-15 to finish 11th.

· Oscar Mayer is back on Newman’s No. 6 Ford this weekend at Homestead-Miami, making its 2021 debut. The brand’s famous hot dogs will don the side of Newman’s machine.

· Fastenal returns to Buescher’s machine in Florida again this weekend.

Welcome to Miami

Roush Fenway has 171 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 73 top-10s and eight poles. RFR drivers have led 1,843 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 55,000 miles.

Chasing the Heat

NASCAR’s season schedule has historically been known to ‘chase the heat’ as various markets throughout the country feature different climates given the months the circuit lands there. In 2021, Florida hosts NASCAR for the first three weeks of the season, culminating this weekend at Homestead. It marks just the second time in the track’s inception (1999) that it will not host the season finale, after Phoenix Raceway was chosen to host the final race beginning last year.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 85 NCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 22 top five finishes, 30 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,110 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five Straight

Roush Fenway earned five consecutive victories in the NCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights

In 57 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead, Roush Fenway has earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 32 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season finale.

Curtain Call

Dating back to 1988, Roush Fenway earned the victory in the final event of the season on nine separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned wins in the 1991 and 1994 NCS season finales at Atlanta Motor Speedway to go along with the organization’s seven NCS victories at Homestead.

Roush Fenway Homestead-Miami Wins
1998 Burton NXS
2002 Busch Cup
2004 Biffle Cup
2005 Biffle Cup
2006 Biffle Cup
2006 Kenseth NXS
2006 Martin Truck
2007 Kenseth Cup
2008 Edwards Cup
2008 Edwards NXS
2010 Edwards Cup




Official Release
Previous articleHamlin to start on pole position at Homestead
Next articleKaulig Racing and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Team Up for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

COVID-19 Protocols Sideline Spire Motorsports Crew Members for Homestead

Official Release - 0
Due to COVID-19 protocols, Ryan Sparks, Crew Chief for Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, will be unavailable to participate in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 and will not travel to Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 02.24.21

Official Release - 0
NASCAR completes its tour of Florida to start the 2021 season with a stop at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while the ARCA East Series competes in its second race of the season in Pensacola.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Advance

Official Release - 0
The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series will be in action for a third consecutive week in the state of Florida as Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts single races on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s a breakdown of how Ford has fared at the 1.5-mile facility through the years.
Read more

