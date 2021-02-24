Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PRNASCAR Track News

North Carolina to Allow 30 Percent Capacity For Coca-Cola 600 on May 30

By Official Release
0
  • Gov. Roy Cooper announced new guidelines of up to 30 percent capacity at outdoor sporting events, including the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • COVID-safe fan protocols similar to those successfully implemented during the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend last fall, including social distancing, mask requirements and cashless transactions are expected, subject to current state guidelines
  • Three-day ticket packages for the first-ever Coca-Cola 600 tripleheader race weekend start at only $99. Kids 13 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday and for just $10 on Sunday; Tickets available at charlottemotorspeedway.com or 800-455-FANS (3267)

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 24, 2021) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials announced a plan Wednesday to allow outdoor sports venues, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, to host events with fans up to 30 percent of their capacity, beginning Feb. 26. The announcement paves the way for a limited number of fans to be part of the action when NASCAR’s best return to America’s Home for Racing for the first-ever tripleheader weekend – featuring the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Alsco Uniforms 300 and historic 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 – at Charlotte Motor Speedway May 28-30.

“The energy and excitement of our fans is what fuels our sport and everything we do here at America’s Home for Racing,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “We’ve been in close contact throughout the pandemic with the governor’s office about how we can safely host race fans, and I cannot overstate how excited we are with today’s news. From hosting one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events to honoring the men and women of our Armed Forces, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend is special for so many reasons. While the grandstands won’t be full, being able to share this historic event with thousands of fans in person is a big step in the right direction. We hope with continued improvement in pandemic trends by May that we may be able to host even more fans.”

Details are still being determined regarding camping availability.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

COVID-safe protocols similar to those successfully implemented during the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend last fall, including mask requirements, cashless transactions and social distancing are expected to remain in place when fans return in May. Protocols may be modified or adjusted subject to current state and local guidelines.

TICKETS:

Tickets are still available for the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600, Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 showdown and Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Camping World Truck Series donnybrook. Weekend packages start at just $99 for adults. Kids 13 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday nights and for only $10 on Sunday. Tickets are and available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 800-455-FANS (3267).

MORE INFO:

Fans who are unable to attend the Coca-Cola 600 can keep up with all the action on worldwide broadcasts by FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleToyota Racing – NCS Homestead Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 02.24.21
Next articleDGR ARCA Menards Series East Advance: 5 Flags Speedway

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – NCS Homestead Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 02.24.21

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was made available to media via videoconference prior to the Homestead-Miami event today:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Kurt Busch Teleconference Transcript

Official Release - 0
“I’m not quite familiar with that debate. Is it the fact of how young guys are coming into the sport without the credentials from the driving side, but they have the sponsorship opportunities?”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports Connects with AGILE for 2021 NASCAR Season

Official Release - 0
Front Row Motorsports announces today its 2021 partnership with best-in-class interoperable solutions company, AGILE, to provide real-time communication software for use at both the racetrack and the race shop.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category