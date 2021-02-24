Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 02.24.21

This Week in Motorsports: February 22-28, 2021

NCS/NXS: Homestead-Miami Speedway – February 27-28

ARCA EAST: 5 Flags Speedway – February 27

PLANO, Texas (February 24, 2021) – NASCAR completes its tour of Florida to start the 2021 season with a stop at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while the ARCA East Series competes in its second race of the season in Pensacola.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Bell is a Cup victor… On Sunday, Christopher Bell became the 35th driver to have wins in NASCAR’s top three series when he passed Joey Logano with two laps to go at the Daytona Road Course to score his first victory in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) in his 38th career start. With the win, Bell has clinched his first Cup Series Playoff berth and is looking for more. Bell drove from a 36th starting spot to finish inside the top-10 in his rookie season at Homestead-Miami.

Hamlin is early points leader… With two top-five finishes to start the 2021 NCS season, Denny Hamlin sits atop the overall point standings. Hamlin has already earned three Playoff points after winning three of the four stages this season and heads into Homestead as the defending race winner. Hamlin was dominant at the track last year, leading over half of the laps en route to his third win of the season.

Wallace back to site of last Toyota win…Bubba Wallace is back with Toyota for the 2021 season, and he returns to the site of his last Toyota victory. Wallace began his NASCAR career with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series and scored five victories, including a win in the season finale at Homestead-Miami in 2014.

Burton looks to repeat… Reigning Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year Harrison Burton is back as the defending winner for the first time as the 20-year-old is racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Burton led just two

laps but had an incredible final restart to steal the second win of his career.

Dillon returns… Ty Dillon is back behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota Supra this weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing. The team is currently inside the top-five in the owners points after Ty Gibbs drove to victory in his Xfinity debut last weekend at the Daytona Road Course.

Ferrucci debuts… Former Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, Santino Ferrucci is scheduled to make his NASCAR debut this weekend aboard the No. 26 Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. Ferrucci, who finished fourth in last season’s Indianapolis 500, is scheduled to run the next five races for Sam Hunt Racing, which is off to a strong start in 2021 as the team currently holds a Playoff spot in the Owner’s Championship chase.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA East

Smith ready to be one spot better… Toyota Racing Development driver Sammy Smith returns for his second career ARCA East start this weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing. The 16-year-old Smith nearly won in his debut at New Smyrna Speedway earlier this month, leading 78 laps and finishing second.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.