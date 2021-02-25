RCR Event Preview – Homestead-Miami Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway… Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of the few race tracks where team owner Richard Childress has yet to earn a NASCAR Cup Series victory. Richard Childress Racing entries have finished second on four occasions: 2003 (Kevin Harvick), 2008 (Harvick), 2009 (Jeff Burton) and 2014 (Ryan Newman). In 66 Cup Series starts, RCR has earned nine top-five and 25 top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile, progressively-banked oval. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization has captured three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, including 2019 when Tyler Reddick was crowned the 2019 Xfinity Series champion.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Homestead-Miami Speedway… Dillon has seven previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, securing his best finish of seventh in June 2020 and a best starting position of 10th in November 2015.

Homestead-Miami Memories… The Welcome, North Carolina driver has plenty of positive memories at the 1.5-mile, intermediate-style track. In 2013, he clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway by finishing 12th in the Series’ season finale. He also clinched the NASCAR Truck Series title at the track in 2011.

About TRACKER Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

With an earlier start time at Homestead-Miami Speedway than what you are used to having in the past, do you expect any real changes to the way the track drives?

“That’s a good point. It’s something we’ll be thinking about. We’ve been pretty solid in the nighttime the last couple of races at Homestead-Miami Speedway. During the day, the top groove gets pretty dominate so that fence will be important. Some guys can run it up high by the fence consistently. The darker it gets, I seem to move down the track and find more and more speed. I think the rubber, when it gets laid down too, creates a little more parody in the line that you can run. Finishing during the daylight will be different, but it’s also Florida. We might get a little rain and still finish at night with a weather delay.”

What excites you most about Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“First of all, it’s an oval. I’m excited about getting back on an oval that’s not a speedway. Everybody’s excited for the first 1.5-mile of the year because it allows you to see what kind of speed you’re going to have in your program and where you stack up. It can be a long year if you don’t have your stuff together. We ran well at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year. I think I got a tire outside the box penalty and we came from the tail-end of the longest line to the top-10. I think we finished seventh. It was fun; we had a really fast car, so I can’t wait to get there. And obviously Tyler Reddick is solid there and I think that’s pushed our program to another level when it comes to running at Homestead-Miami Speedway. People really put an emphasis on that track for him because they know it’s a place where he can show up and run really well. I feel like we’ve learned off of our cars the last couple of years.”

Talk us through running the highline at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the challenges involved.

“I think as the race starts, the track is pretty green, even though sometimes you have races before it. The higher you get, the cleaner the surface is and it seems to grip the tire better. So, you’re obviously working right there against the fence. And a lot of people believe that air gap between the wall gives you extra side force. I haven’t really done any research in that, as far as aerodynamics go, but I’ve been told to believe it. The grip makes the straightaways longer. The biggest thing you’re trying to accomplish is being in the throttle longer and the guys that are really good at it can carry some speed doing it at the beginning of the run. But when your tires are the freshest is when I feel like the most vulnerable for the people that run the fence because it’s the longest way around the track. That’s why you see guys that will run the whole race up there, lead laps and look like they’re going to be the winner. But if a caution comes out late, they’re in a vulnerable spot because they’ve set their car up to run one line. If somebody has just kind of got their car turning good enough to make a couple laps on the bottom before the tires really start wearing out, that outside line is in a vulnerable spot. The goal is to use it when you need it. For me, I try to use it when the track goes for long runs – I tend to move up there and start using the fence to take care of my tires. I’m also conscious of not driving the right rear off of it so I have something toward the end of the race. It only pays that last lap, obviously, and track position is key. But I think the only way to have a chance is to have the car in one piece and have it be a little more maneuverable. This time around, with it being in the daylight, I do think the top will be the dominate place to run, especially after a couple of laps. You see guys be able to make that ¾ mark work, as well. The seams are as important there as the wall sometimes.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Homestead-Miami Speedway… Reddick has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, finishing fourth at the 1.5-mile track last year. Reddick has two wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Florida speedway, which clinched his back-to-back Xfinity Series championships in 2018 and 2019. He also has a fourth-place finish at the track from his part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2017, as well as two pole awards (2017 and 2019). In addition, the sophomore driver has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track, starting and finishing in the top 10 for all three events.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

When Tyler Wins, You Win Tenders!… Like Reddick, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is hungry for his first Cup Series win to come in 2021. So all season long, when Reddick takes the checkered flag in the Cup Series, all NASCAR fans will win a FREE No. 8 Special Chicken Tender Platter at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen the Monday following the race. Offer is valid both dine-in and To Go. See cheddars.com/offer/race-day for full details.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

You’ve had a lot of success in your career at Homestead-Miami Speedway. What is it about this track that works for you?

“I’ve been very fortunate to have some great vehicles at Homestead-Miami Speedway, whether it be in the trucks, Xfinity or Cup cars, so that helps a lot with just overall confidence and feeling comfortable there. Going there with such strong cars really has allowed me to play into my strengths around that track. Homestead-Miami Speedway is a place where you can move around and change up your line almost every lap to find more speed. So, I think just having a feel for that, the tire fall-off there, and how much you can move around suits my driving style. It’s just something that came rather quickly to me from the start. I had a rookie test there in the NASCAR Truck Series, so I’ve had a lot of on-track time there too. We need to go into the race on Sunday with that confidence and just maintain it during the entire day in order to hopefully get our No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet into Victory Lane and win all race fans a free No. 8 Special on Monday.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Homestead-Miami Speedway… Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, both of which came in 2020. The 26-year-old earned his best finish of seventh in his second start. Also, Snider has competed in two NASCAR Truck Series races, posting two top-15 efforts.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“Last year, I went to Homestead-Miami Speedway with the mentality of just learning and getting better at the track. It had been a place I’ve struggled at historically. Turns out though, all I needed to do was hop into an Xfinity car. I had a pair of my best finishes in the No. 93 last season at Homestead. Going back this year, with the same Richard Childress Racing race team that won the race in 2019, my expectations are high. Andy Street (crew chief) and I have been working hard on ironing out everything in preparation for this race. I think we are going to be in really good shape to slay it this Saturday with our TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro.”