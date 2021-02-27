Ford Performance NASCAR: Three Mustangs Finish Top-12 at Homestead

Ford Performance Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Contender Boats 250

Homestead Miami Speedway | Saturday, February 27, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

6th – Austin Cindric

9th – Ryan Sieg

12th – Riley Herbst

FORD PERFORMANCE QUOTES

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang (Finished 6th)

“I feel like we probably deserved to be a top-five car and maybe if we made some different decisions there on the choose, who knows, we maybe would have given ourselves a better shot to win the race in our PPG Ford Mustang. At the same time, I think we did a pretty good job on strategy. All in all, it was an okay day. We definitely learned a lot and we tried to make a short-run car into a long-run car and we probably just hurt ourselves for when the sun went down. Lesson learned there and definitely some good info there moving forward in the season.”

WERE YOU MISSING SOMETHING ON THE LONG RUN? “Yeah, we weren’t great up until about lap 40 and then I could maintain running the wall. It was just something we have fought here in the past and we were unable to find the right knob to turn for it.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang (Finished 12th)

“For sure, I think the first two stages we were just biding time because we had to start so deep in the field. Then at the start of Stage 3, we had good track position but the 7 just came across our nose and we got damage and had to go all the way back in the field again. We made our way back up to 12th. It kind of sucks but we will go to Vegas now.”