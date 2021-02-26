Search
Brett Moffitt And the No.02 Our Motorsports Chevy Look To Continue Strong Start to Season at Homestead-Miami

Brett Moffitt and the No.02 Our Motorsports Chevy will roll off from the sixth starting position this Saturday in the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead Miami Speedway. This will mark Moffitt’s second start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami. The team heads into the week in sixth in the NASCAR Xfinity owners’ points standings.

Looking back at last week: 

Last Saturday, Brett Moffitt and the Quartz Hill Records / Nate Barnes-sponsored team started from the pole at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Moffitt held strong during stage one, contending in the top-3 for most of the stage, but several left-front lockups eventually caught up with the No.02 team, causing damage to the sway bar arm during the final stage. Moffitt was still able to fight for a top-10 with his wounded racecar, finishing just short of it, in 11th place.

In his words: 

Driver Brett Moffit

“I really enjoy racing at Homestead. We had a decent car there last year and got caught up in a wreck early-on so I’m really looking forward to going back and our first mile and a half of the season to see where we stand. The last few weeks at Daytona on the oval and road course have been wildcard races and we’ve come out of them in a great position. Hopefully we can continue that success into this weekend.” 

Past Results at the Daytona Road Course for Our Motorsports: 

Last year, Moffit piloted the No.02 at Homestead Miami Speedway. The team earned a 13th, place starting position, but was ultimately caught up in an incident while passing a lap car early into the race and finished 35th.

Tune in: 

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Our Motorsports are headed back to Florida this weekend for the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Fans can catch the action on FS1, MRN/Sirius XM NASCAR, and other local radio affiliates at 4:30pm and by following Our Motorsports on social media. 


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

