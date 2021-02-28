Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Homestead 2.28.21

TRUEX SCORES PODIUM FINISH IN HOMESTEAD

Martin Truex Jr. adds another top-five finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (February 28, 2021) – Martin Truex Jr. (third) was the highest finishing Toyota Camry in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday evening.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race 3 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, William Bryon*

2nd, Tyler Reddick*

3rd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

4th, Kyle Larson*

5th, Kevin Harvick*

10th, KYLE BUSCH

11th, DENNY HAMLIN

20th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

22nd, BUBBA WALLACE

38th, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How much did the track change for you once the sun set?

“The track changed a lot. Our Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry was really fast at times. At times a little bit off. On that last run, for whatever reason, I was just babying it. The 24 (William Byron) got the lead from me on that restart and then the 5 (Kyle Larson) got by us and I’m just biding my time waiting for them to start coming back to me and they just never did. They obviously were really fast at the end and we weren’t quite as good that last run. These things are so hard to win. These cars are so touchy and just needed one more adjustment to have a chance.”

Do you plan to talk with your teammate, Denny Hamlin, about the incident earlier in the race?

“I’ll ask him (Denny Hamlin) what happened. I don’t know if he just landed in the corner and got on the splitter or what. He just went straight and gave me nowhere to go, about ran me into the wall. Racing deal, but hopefully we can avoid those things as teammates.”

What were you lacking at the end of the race to contend for the win?

“I felt like that last run, for whatever reason, it just didn’t do what it had done all day. The 24 (William Byron) and the 5 (Kyle Larson) got by us on that restart and I was just going to take care of it here and this is going to be a really long run. That’s where we were strong all day and it just never happened. My balance got off there in the last 40 laps or so and the car wouldn’t do what it did earlier. So close. The guys did a great job. It was a good, solid effort for our Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry. Just proud of everybody for working hard. It’s definitely something we can build on.”

# # #

