Brett Moffitt – Bucked Up 200 Race Advance

Bucked Up 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 The STRAT Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Brett_Moffitt

Moffitt on Racing at Las Vegas: “Las Vegas is a track that I really enjoy racing at, so I’m looking forward to getting our season back on track there this week,” said Moffitt. “We’ve had really strong trucks in the first two races of the season, we just don’t have the results to show for it. Phil and the whole Niece Motorsports group have been working hard on our STRAT Chevrolet. I’m confident we will have a strong Chevrolet on Friday night.”

Moffitt at Las Vegas: Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be Moffitt’s seventh start at the track in the Truck Series. In his previous six starts, Moffitt has two top-five finishes, including a runner-up result in 2019. In addition, Moffitt has three top-10 finishes, five top-15 finishes and has led 58 laps at the track. Moffitt has never finished lower than 16th in Truck Series competition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, Moffitt has earned two top-15 finishes.

Moffitt also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, coming in 2015.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from The STRAT.

Visible throughout the city, dominating the Las Vegas skyline – the iconic STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod is where the Las Vegas Strip begins and ends. The STRAT reimagined the experience from top to bottom, offering renovated hotel rooms, refreshed casino floor, all-new dining options, award-winning entertainment, and an exhilarating SkyPod experience.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.