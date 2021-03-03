Carson Hocevar – Bucked Up 200 Race Advance

Bucked Up 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Las Vegas: “Our season has gotten off to a pretty good start, and I’m excited to get back on track again this week,” said Hocevar. “Our CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet looks great – I can’t thank them enough for their support. I am looking forward to racing at Las Vegas for the first time. Our team has worked hard to prepare this truck to race under the lights Friday night.”

Hocevar at Las Vegas: Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks Hocevar’s first start at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry the CircleBDiecast.com colors at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.